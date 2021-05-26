"There's gonna be a season 2!" Sarah Chalke exclaimed of her Netflix series Firefly Lane, during a Zoom call with costar Katherine Heigl

Firefly Lane Coming Back for Season 2: See Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke Spill the Beans on Netflix Return

Firefly Lane is officially coming back for season 2 — and stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke couldn't be more thrilled!

The actresses, who star on the hit Netflix series, announced the show's renewal on Wednesday as they answered fans' questions during a Zoom call.

"How long do I have to wait for season 2 of Firefly Lane?" Heigl, 42, read from a fan on social media, before turning to Chalke and spilling the beans. "I don't know if you're getting this as much as I am, but anywhere I go, 'Is there gonna be a season 2?' ... You know, I'm just like, 'Guys... yes!'"

"There's gonna be a season 2!" Chalke, 44, exclaimed, before they celebrated with a "virtual cheers" via Zoom. "We don't have all the answers yet, but trust us, it is going to be worth the wait."

Chalke also teased what's next for their characters Tully and Kate, after the season 1 finale ended with the lifelong friends at odds over a mysterious feud. "So, this issue between Tully and Kate, we can't say much, but we can say that it's family related," she revealed. "And it has nothing to do with Johnny."

Based on the 2008 novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, Firefly Lane follows friends Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) across three decades. As Tully's career takes off, becoming the daytime talk show host of The Girlfriend Hour, Kate marries their mutual friend and Tully's producer Johnny (Ben Lawson), raising a daughter together before ultimately getting divorced.

Lawson previously told PEOPLE that the whole cast was holding out hope for a second season.

"I hope there will be [a season 2]," he said in February. "I think the response has been largely positive. I don't know what Netflix is thinking, but I hope they're as excited to do a season 2 as we all are."

Season 1 of Firefly Lane premiered in February, debuting at No. 1 on Netflix.