Everything to Know About 'Firefly Lane' Season 2

Firefly Lane is coming back!

Based on Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name, the series follows two girls named Tully and Kate throughout their 30-year friendship, including the ups and downs they have faced over the years.

Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as Tully and Kate, respectively, the show first premiered in February 2021 and was eventually renewed for a second season in May 2021.

After recounting Tully and Kate's friendship from high schoolers to grown adults, season 1 ends on a cliffhanger as it flashes forward in time and reveals that the two are no longer friends.

Needless to say, fans have been anxiously waiting for the second season to see how everything unfolds (and Netflix promises we'll get answers in the upcoming episodes).

Ahead of the premiere, here's everything to know about the upcoming season, which will be split into two parts.

Which cast members are returning for Firefly Lane season 2?

Diyah Pera/Netflix

Heigl and Chalke are slated to reprise their roles as Tully and Kate, respectively. Other cast members returning include Ali Skovbye as Teenage Tully, Roan Curtis as Teenage Kate, Ben Lawson as Johnny Ryan, Beau Garrett as Cloud and Yael Yurman as Marah Ryan.

Who is joining the cast of Firefly Lane season 2?

Along with the returning stars, there are also several new actors joining the cast, including Ignacio Serricchio as Danny, Jolene Purdy as Justine, India de Beaufort as Charlotte and Greg Germann as Benedict.

What will Firefly Lane season 2 be about?

NETFLIX

Per an official synopsis from Netflix, the second season follows Kate as she "grapples with the painful aftermath of Johnny's ill-fated trip to Iraq, while Tully faces a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show, and must start her career over from the bottom."

Through her lawsuit, Tully seeks answers about her birth father, "against the wishes of her secretive hippie mother, Cloud."

Netflix also promises that fans will learn the answer to why Tully and Kate are no longer friends. "So, this issue between Tully and Kate, we can't say much, but we can say that it's family-related," Chalke previously teased. "And it has nothing to do with Johnny."

How many episodes will there be in Firefly Lane season 2?

The super-sized second season will have a total of 16 episodes.

Is there a trailer for Firefly Lane season 2?

In November, Netflix shared the official trailer for season 2, which shows Tully and Kate vowing to "always be there for each other."

What is the release date for Firefly Lane season 2?

The second season will be split into two parts, with part 1 premiering on Dec. 2, 2022, and part 2 releasing sometime in 2023.

Will there be a Firefly Lane season 3?

Diyah Pera/Netflix

In October 2022, Netflix revealed that Firefly Lane season 2 will be the show's last, meaning that part 2 will serve as the show's final episodes.