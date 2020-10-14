The series, which premieres in 2021, is based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah

See a First Look at Netflix's Firefly Lane Adaptation with Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke

When it comes to best friends, life can bring ups, downs and everything in between.

Such is the case with Tully and Kate, the two main characters from bestselling author Kristin Hannah's 2008 novel Firefly Lane. On Wednesday, Netflix dropped a teaser and the first images from the streaming service's upcoming TV adaptation starring Katherine Heigl (Tully) and Sarah Chalke (Kate).

The teaser tracks the women over the course of several years, from teenagers to adults, as they characterize their friendship. "That was the thing about best friends — like sisters and mothers, they could piss you off and make you cry and break your heart," they say. "But in the end, when the chips were down, they were there, making you laugh, even in your darkest hours."

"The greatest love story of all can be between friends," the official logline teases. "When unlikely duo Tully and Kate meet at age fourteen, they couldn't be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can't ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life — forever inseparable best friends. Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs — triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood — but through the decades, their bond remains — until it faces the ultimate test."

Creator Maggie Friedman serves as showrunner and executive producer along with executive producers Heigl, Peter O'Fallon, Shawn Williamson and Lee Rose. Hannah, the author, serves as co-executive producer.

In addition to Heigl, 41, and Chalke, 44, Ben Lawson (Johnny), Ali Skovbye (Young Tully), Roan Curtis (Young Kate), Yael Yurman (Marah) and Beau Garrett (Cloud) star in the series.

Heigl went brunette for the role, documenting the process on Instagram at the time.

"If you haven't caught my stories this will be a shock for you… #tullyhart #FireflyLane #nextroleforthisgal," she captioned a September 2019 selfie, referring to the transformation process she had posted on her Instagram Story.

Firefly Lane hits Netflix in 2021.