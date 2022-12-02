'Firefly Lane' : How Does the Book End?

Firefly Lane is coming to an end.

Following the show's initial debut in February 2021, the Netflix series returned for season 2 in December 2022, diving right back into the story of Tully and Kate's longtime friendship.

Throughout the first nine episodes, the second season offers answers to fans' biggest questions (including why Tully and Kate are no longer friends) but also tees things up for the end of the series.

In October 2022, it was announced that the second season will be the show's last and will be split into two parts, with the second half slated to premiere in 2023.

Following the emotional part 1 finale, fans are likely even more curious about how the remaining episodes will unfold. While the series has taken a few liberties from the book it's based on, Kristin Hannah's novel could offer a few answers about what lies in store for the final ending.

Read ahead for a spoiler-filled guide to what happens in the Firefly Lane book.

Why are Tully and Kate not speaking in the Firefly Lane book?

The reason for Tully and Kate's broken friendship in the book completely strays from the series but has similar results. In the book, Tully is still on The Girlfriend Hour with Johnny as her producer. As the two work together, Kate's old jealousies about Tully continue to rise up, especially after Marah starts to idolize Tully.

With Kate and Marah's own relationship falling apart, Tully asks them both to appear on the show to work out their issues. However, it turns out that the show's segment is actually about overbearing mothers, which Kate is furious about. Kate storms off the show and Johnny decides to quit the show as a result. As a result of the incident, Kate and Tully completely lose contact with each other, despite still missing each other as friends.

Do Tully and Kate mend their friendship in the Firefly Lane book?

Like seen in the season 2 part 1 finale, Kate is diagnosed with breast cancer in the book. After discovering the devastating news, she reaches out to Tully; however, she's in Antarctica on an assignment.

As Kate undergoes various treatments in the hospital, she reaches out to Tully once again, who immediately returns home to be with her friend. During that time, the two finally mend their friendship as Tully helps and supports her during her cancer journey.

What happens to Tully and Kate in the Firefly Lane book?

While Tully and Kate are able to repair their friendship, the book ends with Kate dying of breast cancer. Before her death, Kate asks Tully to take care of Johnny and her kids (in the book she has three children) when she's gone, even insinuating that she's fine with Tully and Johnny getting together — though Johnny protests this idea, saying he only ever truly loved Kate.

In the wake of her death, Kate leaves Tully with a note asking to tell her family the stories of their friendship. "I know you'll be thinking that I left you, but it's not true. All you have to do is remember Firefly Lane, and you'll find me. There will always be a TullyandKate," she writes.

The 2013 book sequel to Firefly Lane, titled Fly Away, follows both Tully and Marah as they deal with their grief following Kate's death. As Tully tries to live up to her promise to Kate to take care of her family, tragedy strikes when Tully gets into a car accident. Hovering between life and death, she is briefly reunited with Kate who tries to guide her on her journey.