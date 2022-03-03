The old textile factory in Yorkshire has been a film set for a handful of productions, including Downton Abbey

Fire Erupts at Peaky Blinders Set in the U.K.: 'Little Piece of History Destroyed'

A Peaky Blinders set erupted in flames on Thursday, and over 100 firefighters arrived on the scene to eliminate the fire.

Dalton Mills — an old textile mill in Yorkshire and a filming location for the BBC series — was involved in a full building fire, which affected 100 percent of the structure, according to a statement from the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services. Photos of the dramatic disaster show flames cascading out of every window of the building, as well as through the building's roof.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Videos of the fire were shared on Twitter by concerned bystanders. The posts were met with sadness because of the structure's significance in Keighley. "Little piece of history destroyed," one commenter wrote.

A video shared by the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Services showed the flames mostly subdued, and streams of water pouring into the building. They advised local residents to close their windows and avoid the area. The latest official update on the emergency website said that crews and specialists were still active at the scene at 7 p.m. GMT. It also listed 23 fire departments who tended the scene, as well as three special units.

It is unclear if any parts of the building were salvaged or if anyone was injured in the fire.

Dalton Mills was built in 1869 and once employed 2,000 workers. In recent years, it's served as a filming and events space for productions looking for an industrial backdrop. Along with Peaky Blinders' first and sixth seasons, Dalton Mills was a filming location for Downton Abbey, The Great Train Robbery, Gunpowder, To Walk Invisible and Limehouse Golem.

Its production website said the building had recently undergone a clock tower renovation.