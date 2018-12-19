Finn Wolfhard on Voicing Player in Carmen Sandiego Reboot: 'It Made Perfect Sense!'

When the Carmen Sandiego reboot hits Netflix in January, Stranger Things fans will get to hear Finn Wolfhard step into the role of Carmen’s BFF Player.

“Voicing Player was cool because he provides really interesting exposition about the places and missions that Carmen gets into, but he’s also the intimate voice in her ear,” Wolfhard, 15, tells PEOPLE exclusively about Carmen’s sidekick. “At first, I was worried that because of my schedule the project would suffer from me recording separately from the rest of the cast.”

However, Wolfhard’s packed plate actually lent itself to his new role in the animated series about the international criminal, starring Gina Rodriguez.

“I realized that Player himself is isolated, and it made perfect sense. Plus, everywhere I recorded — in Vancouver, Atlanta and a couple of times in L.A. — people were so happy that Carmen and Player were coming back. I’m so proud to be a part of this.”

According to Netflix, the show will feature Carmen Sandiego “back and ready for a new crop of international capers packed with thrilling adventure and intrigue. This fresh take presents an intimate look into Carmen’s past where viewers will not only follow her escapades but also learn who in the world is Carmen Sandiego and why she became a super thief.”

Known best to fans as Mike Wheeler in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, the actor admits voice acting requires a “totally different skill set.”

After seeing the huge wave of support the reboot has already received, Wolfhard is excited for fans to see the final project.

“I have a pretty large and sometimes intense following on social media, and they were as much stoked for the project in general as thrilled for me to be working with Gina in particular,” he says. “It’s all been very positive.”