Finn Wittrock Says Ryan Murphy 'Talked Me Through' Using a Prosthetic Penis on Ratched

Finn Wittrock is opening up about one of his more unique costuming requirements.

The actor, 36, had to use a prosthetic penis for his role opposite Sarah Paulson on Ryan Murphy's Netflix drama, Ratched — a topic he laughed about during a recent interview with SiriusXM's Bruce Bozzi.

"I just watched Boogie Night and in the last scene when Dirk Diggler and Mark Wahlberg had to put his prosthetic penis on, you had to do a similar thing," Bozzi said.

"Yes in Ratched I found my inner Dirk Diggler," Wittrock joked.

"Did you ever think that would happen?" Bozzi then asked.

"No, I really did not see that one coming," he replied, adding that Murphy helped him through the process.

"Ryan came to set that day, kind of talked me through. I was like, 'Uh how much of this are we going to see? What's going to happen?'" Wittrock recalled. "He's like, 'It's going to be very tasteful and very far away,' and it actually was — it's like, the briefest of seconds."

"I've done prosthetic noses, hands, necks, but I didn't think I would ever be doing that," he concluded.

Paulson, 46, previously discussed Wittrock's full-frontal moment on Ratched during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in September.

"It was a prosthetic penis," she said, after being asked whether it was "really him."

Paulson continued, "Apparently Eryn Krueger Mekash, the department head of makeup, who's very talented, had a box of these prosthetic penises in her garage and brought them to work one day and they went around trying to figure out which one Finn felt was the most representative, or at least what he wanted to put out into the world as what was really happening down there."