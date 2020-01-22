Final Season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Premieres on Disney+ in February — Watch the Trailer

Fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars may finally get the closure they’ve been waiting for.

The Dave Filoni-directed series — which hasn’t aired new episodes since 2014 — will return for its seventh and final season with 12 episodes hitting Disney+ on Feb. 21.

“Soon, the galaxy will be remade. The Jedi and Republic will die,” Darth Maul says in the opening of the new trailer.

The trailer shows that some of the series’ most notable characters will be back, including the evil Sith Lord (Sam Witwer), Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), Yoda and the famed Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), who is Skywalker’s padawan.

In one of the last scenes of the trailer, Tano and Darth Maul come face-to-face. “Every choice made has led to this,” Maul tells Tano before pulling out his lightsaber and teasing an epic showdown.

According to Disney+, the new episodes “will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

The Clone Wars takes places between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith and is based on the intergalactic war that Obi-Wan Kenobi references in Star Wars: A New Hope, according to The Verge.

It first aired in 2008, running for six seasons until it was canceled in 2014. In July 2018, Lucasfilm announced that the series had been revived for one last season on Disney+.

The Star Wars franchise has recently been going viral for a special character in Disney+’s live-action series The Mandalorian, also directed by Filoni.

The Child, unofficially dubbed “Baby Yoda” by fans, has been taking the internet by storm, with Star Wars creator George Lucas recently sending fans into a frenzy when a photo of him cuddling up to the cute creature was shared by executive producer Jon Favreau.

Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars hits Disney+ on Feb. 21.