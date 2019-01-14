Fiji Water Girls Return to the Red Carpet at the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards After Going Viral

There are three new Fiji Water Girls in town!

One week after Kelleth Cuthbert started a social media frenzy for photobombing Idris Elba, Judy Greer, Jim Carrey and more stars during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, a new group of models hit the red carpet at the 2019 Critics Choice Awards.

Sporting the same royal blue ruffled gown as Cuthbert, the three models posed together Sunday with their trays of water — making sure no one celebrity goes thirsty.

“Meet tonight’s #FIJIWaterGirls. They’re stocked up and ready to serve Earth’s Finest to Hollywood’s thirstiest,” Fiji tweeted alongside a photo of the women on the carpet.

While the internet went bananas over Fiji’s newest additions, many couldn’t help but point out Cuthbert’s absence.

“We want the OG Fiji Water Girl back!” one fan tweeted.

Fiji water girls Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Cuthbert went viral following the Golden Globes as people made memes out of her photos.

“Not the worst way to spend a Sunday… #goldenglobesfijigirl #fijiwatergirl,” the model captioned an Instagram photo of herself on the red carpet.

According to her personal website, Cuthbert has modeled for several agencies across the United States and Canada, including Wilhelmina in Los Angeles, Heffner in Seattle, Donna Baldwin in Denver, Key in Vancouver and Plutino in Toronto.

She has also modeled for international agency East West in Frankfurt, Germany.

After Cuthbert stole the show posing strategically with the Fiji water bottles, social media users began referring to her as the “best part of the Golden Globes” and even joked about ideas for Halloween costumes.

“My favourite part of #GoldenGlobes is already the Fiji water girl, and no one can convince me otherwise,” wrote one fan.