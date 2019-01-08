Fiji Water Girl Reveals What She Was Really Thinking During Those 'Ominous' Golden Globe Photobombs

Kelleth Cuthbert aka the 2019 Golden Globe Awards’ Fiji Water Girl says she is just a girl who wants to help the world stay hydrated one photobomb at a time.

After stealing the show at the 76th annual awards on Sunday evening, as she stood behind stars on the red carpet with her tray of Fiji Water, the Golden Globe model became the talk of the night.

Cuthbert, who usually works as a fashion model and commercial actress, said she wasn’t intentionally trying to steal the spotlight — but rather her modeling instincts took over. Of her big Golden Globes moment, Cuthbert explained that the photos simply came about by “looking at the camera at the right time.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

“There’s tons of photographers everywhere. It doesn’t matter where you stand, you’re in the crossfire of every shot,” she explained to PEOPLE. “You’ve gotta have good face, at least, if you’re gonna be hovering in the background frequently.”

But not every pose resulted in a perfect modeling face according to her employer Fiji Water, who described her presence in the photographs as “ominous.”

We’re so glad everyone is talking about our water! *senses ominous presence* She’s right behind us, isn’t she? #FIJIwatergirl — FIJI Water (@FIJIWater) January 7, 2019

“We’re so glad everyone is talking about our water! *senses ominous presence* She’s right behind us, isn’t she? #FIJIwatergirl” the company jokingly tweeted on Sunday evening.

While she may have had an “ominous” appearance, Cuthbert said really wasn’t thinking bad thoughts — or thinking about much at all in the moment as the red carpet was far too fast-paced for that.

“The photographers have to take so many shots, so rapidly,” she told PEOPLE. “Obviously, your face doesn’t look perfectly pleasant in all of them, so they captured lots of expressions [where I’m] naturally making weird faces.”

Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle with Kelleth Cuthbert Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

And even though Cuthbert appeared in dozens of photos with big-name stars, including Judy Greer, Idris Elba, Eric Lange, and Tony Shalhoub, she had one particular favorite photobomb from the evening.

“I loved the Jim Carrey one,” she revealed to PEOPLE. “I love his work. I grew up watching his movies and thought it was a funny thing to find myself in the background of.”

Jim Carrey with Kelleth Cuthbert Stefanie Keenan/Getty

On Sunday, the young model — sporting a royal blue gown and loose brown locks on the red carpet — quickly caught social media users’ attention.

“My favourite part of #GoldenGlobes is already the Fiji water girl, and no one can convince me otherwise,” wrote one fan.

“Fiji water girl is serving LOOKS and FACE,” added another, while one user joked, “Let’s all give the Fiji water girl a round of applause for earning that promo check #GoldenGlobes.”

Kelleth Cuthbert Kelleth Cuthbert Instagram

As the evening went on, Cuthbert quickly became one of the most talked about topics on social media. The model, however, was unaware of her instantaneous fame as she stood on the carpet phone-less.

“I had absolutely no idea what was happening because I obviously didn’t have my phone on me,” she told PEOPLE of the social media craze happening while she worked.

“I felt very cut off from everything. I didn’t find out until the last stragglers of the red carpet were heading into the awards ceremony, and all these people walking by started shoving their phones in my face and showing me that I was trending on Twitter, but I didn’t understand the magnitude of it till later,” she added.

Richard Madden with Kelleth Cuthbert Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

