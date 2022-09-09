Our Favorite Fierce Female Characters on TV

01 of 16 Buffy Summers, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' IMDB You wouldn't want to be on the receiving end of her vampire-killing spike — or one of her withering one-liner put-downs.

02 of 16 Peggy Olsen, 'Mad Men' In her journey from meek, mild-mannered secretary to, well, the image you see here, Peggy climbed the corporate ladder thanks to her brilliant ideas — and exemplified the changing times of the 1960s.

03 of 16 Miranda Bailey, 'Grey's Anatomy' Mike Rosenthal/ABC via Getty Images As chief resident, the surgeon ruled the newcomers with an iron fist — and, as it turned out, a heart of gold. She eventually became Chief of Surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

04 of 16 Brienne of Tarth, 'Game of Thrones' Helen Sloan/HBO The badass warrior became the first woman of the Seven Kingdoms to be knighted, and eventually became the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, appointed by the king himself.

05 of 16 Rosa Diaz & Amy Santiago, 'Brooklyn 99' John P. Fleenor/NBC Rosa was the brawn and Amy was the brains of the '99.' And though they had their differences, they also made an incredible team.

06 of 16 Olivia Benson, 'Law & Order: SVU' Virginia Sherwood/NBC In the criminal justice system, Olivia Benson stands out for her dogged pursuit of especially heinous committers of sex crimes (and her relentless pursuit of justice for their victims).

07 of 16 The Golden Girls, 'The Golden Girls' Golden Girls Kitchen The show about four retired Miami roommates broke boundaries, proving that a fierce female doesn't always come clad in spandex and wielding a weapon; sometimes it's dressed in a sensible draped pantsuit and wielding a fork to eat cheesecake.

08 of 16 Olivia Pope, 'Scandal' MAI/Shutterstock Got a problem? It's handled when Olivia Pope is involved. There's not a fixer around who could help you weasel you way out of disaster like she can (even if you're having an affair with the fictional President of the United States). Plus, she taught us all the healing power of a glass of wine and a bowl of popcorn at the end of the night.

09 of 16 Lt. Uhura, 'Star Trek' CBS via Getty As a lieutenant on the USS Enterprise, Uhura was fierce in her own right, but the actress who played her, Nichelle Nichols, might be even fiercer: She was the first actress to portray an interracial kiss on television and became an advocate for women in space.

10 of 16 Agatha, 'WandaVision' courtesy of Marvel Studios Sure, Wanda is fierce in her own right, but when it comes to the badass woman who won our hearts, it was Agatha all along, pulling the strings as she tried to take down Wanda in the twisty Disney+ series. Sure, the all-powerful witch was seriously evil to the core, but boy — wasn't she fabulous doing it all?

11 of 16 The Girls on 'Stranger Things' Netflix Eleven and Max are part of an unstoppable crew out to save the world from a brain-melting demon,. But as fierce as their fight is, their friendship in the face of it all is what really keeps us watching.

12 of 16 Selina Meyer, 'Veep' Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep. Patrick Harbron Sure, Selina Meyer might be kind of inept when it comes to her job, but she's a fierce genius when it comes to vicious put-downs of her opponents (as well as her staff).

13 of 16 Catwoman, 'Catwoman' As portrayed by Eartha Kitt, the first TV Catwoman went from camp hero to absolute icon with the crack of a whip.

14 of 16 Veronica Mars, 'Veronica Mars' Warner Bros. Television / Courtesy Everett Collection "Veronica Mars, Teenage Detective." Sounds adorable right? But solving the murder of her teenage friend wasn't a case for the "cute," but for the smart, snarky and seriously determined Veronica Mars — a high schooler who never met a challenge she wasn't willing to face head-on.

15 of 16 Villanelle & Eve, 'Killing Eve' BBC AMERICA A dynamic duo if there ever was one, each displaying their own smarts, strength and sass. (You'd almost never know they were purportedly arch-nemeses.)