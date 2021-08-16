Field of Dreams TV Series Adaptation from The Good Place Creator Picked Up at Peacock

Based on the 1989 film of the same name starring Kevin Costner, Peacock's Field of Dreams will "reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved"

If you reboot it, they will come.

Peacock has picked up a TV series adaptation of Field of Dreams, 32 years after the beloved baseball movie premiered.

Based on the 1989 film of the same name, the show will "reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved," according to a statement from Peacock.

The Good Place creator will Michael Schur will write the series.

"Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist," Lisa Katz, president, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "It's whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we're looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock."

Schur will also serve as executive producer through his banner Fremulon, alongside Lawrence Gordon of The Gordon Company (who produced the movie) and fellow Good Place EPs, David Miner and Morgan Sackett.

"Field of Dreams is an iconic Universal Film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur," said Erin Underhill, president, Universal Television. "His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans."

The 1989 film starred Kevin Costner as an Iowa farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield, which attracts baseball legend Shoeless Joe Jackson and the Chicago Black Sox. Costner starred alongside Ray Liotta, Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, and Burt Lancaster in his final film role. The movie earned three Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

Field of Dreams was based on W.P. Kinsella's 1982 book Shoeless Joe, which was inspired by the Black Sox Scandal, in which eight members of the Chicago White Sox were accused of fixing the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. Kinsella died in September 2016. He was 81.

Costner, 66, made an appearance last Thursday at the MLB "Field of Dreams" game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox, which was held at a specially-built stadium in Dyersville, Iowa, adjacent to the field featured in the movie.

In a nod to the film, Costner led the players to the game through the cornfield, before giving a speech. "30 years ago, on the other side of that corn we filmed a movie that stood the test of time," he said. "Tonight, thanks to that enduring impact that little movie had, it's allowed us to come here again. But now we're on a field that Major League Baseball made."