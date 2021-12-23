Festivus, Chrismukkah and Other Fictional TV Holidays You Can Celebrate

Festivus was introduced by Jerry Stiller's Frank Costanza during a Seinfeld episode in 1997. It takes place on Dec. 23 each year.

Also known as "a Festivus for the rest of us," the holiday was created for those looking for a Christmas alternative – so as to avoid the pressures and commercialism of the season.

Ways to celebrate include Airing of Grievances, Feats of Strength, and recognizing easily explainable events as Festivus miracles.

Airing of Grievances happens immediately after the dinner is served, where everyone at the table vents about how they've been disappointed in the past year.

Feats of Strength occurs after the dinner, where the head of the household challenges one person to a wrestling match.

Oh, and don't forget to trade in your decked-out Christmas tree for an unadorned aluminum pole!