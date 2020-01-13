Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy's Daughter Sophia Cast in The Twilight Zone Season 2

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy‘s eldest child appears to be following in the footsteps of her famous parents.

Sophia Macy, the 19-year-old daughter of the Desperate Housewives alumna and Shameless star, has been cast in season 2 of The Twilight Zone.

She will star in the “Among The Untrodden” episode alongside fellow newcomer Abbie Hern.

In addition to Sophia, CBS announced on Sunday that the following actors will also appear in season 2 episodes: Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo, Ethan Embry, Jenna Elfman, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, Joel McHale, Christopher Meloni, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, Daniel Sunjata and Hern.

Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s re-imagining of the original 1959 drama will include 10 episodes in its second season.

The casting of Sophia in the CBS All Access series comes months after Huffman, 57, was released from prison upon completing her sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test.

The actress left the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on Oct. 25, 2019, after reporting for her sentence on Oct. 15. Huffman was originally scheduled to finish her sentence on Oct. 27 but was released two days early.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons’ program statement, Huffman’s early release is normal policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends.

On Dec. 1, she was photographed leaving the Teen Project, a local rehab center for girls who have lived on the streets and who are trying to earn their GEDs.

Huffman and her younger daughter Georgia, 17, have been tutoring and volunteering at the center for almost two years, and the actress is now completing her mandatory community service hours there.

Season 2 of The Twilight Zone will be available exclusively on CBS All Access in 2020.