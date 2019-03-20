Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman may not be official Bravo housewives, but they’ve now got their own housewives- taglines — and Andy Cohen is loving it!

In the wake of the actresses’ arrest last week, a fan made fake taglines for Loughlin, 54, and Huffman, 56, as if they were part of the Real Housewives cast. The one-liners are used ahead of the episodes while introducing the cast.

“TAGLINES REVEALED! 💎#auntbecky” the account captioned the hilarious parody photo, which featured both Huffman and Loughlin wearing black dresses and posing next to their name like the housewives do.

To make things even funnier, both of their taglines were inspired by their respective shows — Huffman played the role of Lynette Scavo on Desperate Housewives for 8 years, while Loughlin is best known for her role as Aunt Becky on Full House and its spinoff Fuller House.

“The only thing I’m desperate for is a top-notch education,” Huffman’s line read. Meanwhile, Loughlin’s said, “My house is full, and so is my jail cell.”

The hilarious spoof caught the attention of Cohen, 50, which was captured by Comments by Celebs. “Omg,” wrote the Watch What Happens Live host and Real Housewives executive producer.

Last month, Bravo released the taglines for The Real Housewives of New York City season 11 cast ahead of its premiere on March 6.

From Luann de Lesseps joking about her headline-making arrest — “I plead guilty … to being fabulous,” she said — to Bethenny Frankel and Dorinda Medley making reference to their individual love life and friendship dramas — “When life gives me limes, I make margaritas,” said Frankel, while Medley quipped, “If you’ve got a problem with me, it’s your problem!” — the taglines have become the housewives signature sayings for each season.

From left: Lori Loughlin, Andy Cohen, and Felicity Huffman Steve Granitz/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Michael Kovac/Getty

Huffman, Loughlin and Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among 50 people named last Tuesday in an alleged conspiracy to defraud and undermine competitive student admissions at elite colleges and universities, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.