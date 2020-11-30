Felicity Huffman to Star in ABC Comedy in First Role Since College Admissions Scandal
The actress served 11 days in prison last year for her involvement in the nationwide scandal
Felicity Huffman has landed her first project following her involvement in the college admissions scandal.
The Oscar winner, 57, is set to headline a new as-yet-untitled ABC half-hour comedy, PEOPLE confirms. According to Deadline, the show, written by Becky Hartman Edwards, is inspired by Susan Savage, the real-life owner of the Sacramento River Cats, a Triple-A baseball team.
The project — which has a pilot production commitment at ABC — stars Huffman as a woman who inherits her husband's minor-league baseball team after his sudden death, per Deadline. She attempts to navigate her new normal with the help of her son, played by Zack Gottsagen, a baseball lover with Down syndrome.
Huffman, who previously won an Emmy for her work on ABC's Desperate Housewives, is also set to executive produce the series alongside Edwards and Savage.
The news comes after a representative for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE last month that she had completed her full sentence in the college admissions scandal, which included jail time, community service and supervised release.
In May 2019, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change her daughter Sophia's answers after she took the SAT test.
Huffman served 11 days of her 14-day prison sentence in October 2019. She was also sentenced to 250 hours of community service and was on supervised release for one year.
Her husband, Shameless star William H. Macy, was not charged.
Throughout the scandal, Huffman appeared in three projects: Ava DuVernay's miniseries When They See Us, which was released in May 2019, Netflix's Otherhood, which dropped in July 2019, and the Amy Jo Johnson-directed film Tammy's Always Dying, which hit streaming services on May 1 this year.