Fear the Walking Dead's Frank Dillane Arrested for Set Scuffle

brightcove.createExperiences(); Frank Dillane was arrested for battery on Sunday following a physical altercation with a studio security guard at the CBS lot in Los Angeles, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The Fear the Walking Dead actor was taken off the premises at 9:30 p.m., according to LAPD Officer Jenny Houser.

It’s unknown why Dillane – who is the son of Game of Thrones alum Stephen Dillane – was trying to get on the lot.

The 25-year-old actor, who currently portrays recovering drug addict Nick Clark on the hit AMC spin-off, has also appeared in films In the Heart of the Sea and Harry Potter & the Half-Blood Prince as the young Tom Riddle.

Dillane’s rep could not be reached for comment.