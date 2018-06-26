Pauly D Eats Crabs! Snooki Sucks on a Scorpion! MTV's Fear Factor Announces Celebrity Episodes

If you’ve ever wanted to watch your favorite celebrity get seriously spooked, you’re in luck.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that MTV’s Fear Factor will premiere 10 brand new, one-hour celebrity episodes filled with new stunts performed by everyone from the Jersey Shore stars to your favorite Bachelor alums. (Catch Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi sucking down on a scorpion in the sneak peek above!)

Hosted by Ludacris, the new episodes will pit the starry contestants against one another as they confront their fears and push themselves past their comfort zones.

Episodes include:

Hip Hop Battle

Tyga, Lil’ Yachty, Kodie Shane and Chanel West Coast

Hip Hop Sibling

Ayo & Teo, Rae Sremmurd

MTV Star Battle

Terrence J, Romeo Miller, Cara Maria, Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello, Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley

Thrill Seeker Throwdown

The Dolan Twins, Jake Miller, Chris Pontius and Bam Margera

Reality TV Royal Rumble

Abi-Maria Gomes, Sierra Dawn Thomas, Cody Calafiore, Zach Rance, Brendon Villegas, Rachel Reilly and Caleb Reynolds

For the Love of Fear

Corinne Olympios, Rachel Lindsay, Vanessa Grimaldi, Danielle Maltby and Alexis Waters

Breaking The Internet

KWAY, La La, Tyler Oakley, JC Caylen and SSSniper Wolf

Battle of The Bands

Misterwives

The Shoredown

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jeremiah Buoni, Nilsa Prowant, Aimee Hall and Kirk Medas

Music Star ShowDown

Timeflies, Bea Miller and Drake Bell

Fear Factor returns with celebrity episodes on July 17 at 10 p.m. ET with a two-hour premiere on MTV.