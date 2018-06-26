Pauly D Eats Crabs! Snooki Sucks on a Scorpion! MTV's Fear Factor Announces Celebrity Episodes

Aurelie Corinthios
June 26, 2018 06:45 PM

If you’ve ever wanted to watch your favorite celebrity get seriously spooked, you’re in luck.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that MTV’s Fear Factor will premiere 10 brand new, one-hour celebrity episodes filled with new stunts performed by everyone from the Jersey Shore stars to your favorite Bachelor alums. (Catch Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi sucking down on a scorpion in the sneak peek above!)

Hosted by Ludacris, the new episodes will pit the starry contestants against one another as they confront their fears and push themselves past their comfort zones.

Episodes include:

Hip Hop Battle
Tyga, Lil’ Yachty, Kodie Shane and Chanel West Coast

Hip Hop Sibling
Ayo & Teo, Rae Sremmurd

MTV Star Battle
Terrence J, Romeo Miller, Cara Maria, Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello, Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley

Thrill Seeker Throwdown
The Dolan Twins, Jake Miller, Chris Pontius and Bam Margera

Reality TV Royal Rumble
Abi-Maria Gomes, Sierra Dawn Thomas, Cody Calafiore, Zach Rance, Brendon Villegas, Rachel Reilly and Caleb Reynolds

For the Love of Fear
Corinne Olympios, Rachel Lindsay, Vanessa Grimaldi, Danielle Maltby and Alexis Waters

RELATED VIDEO: Want Your Best Bikini Instagram Photo Ever? Corinne Olympios Has Tips

Breaking The Internet
KWAY, La La, Tyler Oakley, JC Caylen and SSSniper Wolf

Battle of The Bands
Misterwives

The Shoredown
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jeremiah Buoni, Nilsa Prowant, Aimee Hall and Kirk Medas

Music Star ShowDown
Timeflies, Bea Miller and Drake Bell

Fear Factor returns with celebrity episodes on July 17 at 10 p.m. ET with a two-hour premiere on MTV.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now