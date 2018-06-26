Pauly D Eats Crabs! Snooki Sucks on a Scorpion! MTV's Fear Factor Announces Celebrity Episodes

If you’ve ever wanted to watch your favorite celebrity get seriously spooked, you’re in luck.
PEOPLE can exclusively announce that MTV’s Fear Factor will premiere 10 brand new, one-hour celebrity episodes filled with new stunts performed by everyone from the Jersey Shore stars to your favorite Bachelor alums. (Catch Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi sucking down on a scorpion in the sneak peek above!)
Hosted by Ludacris, the new episodes will pit the starry contestants against one another as they confront their fears and push themselves past their comfort zones.
Episodes include:
Hip Hop Battle
Tyga, Lil’ Yachty, Kodie Shane and Chanel West Coast
Hip Hop Sibling
Ayo & Teo, Rae Sremmurd
MTV Star Battle
Terrence J, Romeo Miller, Cara Maria, Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello, Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley
Thrill Seeker Throwdown
The Dolan Twins, Jake Miller, Chris Pontius and Bam Margera
Reality TV Royal Rumble
Abi-Maria Gomes, Sierra Dawn Thomas, Cody Calafiore, Zach Rance, Brendon Villegas, Rachel Reilly and Caleb Reynolds
For the Love of Fear
Corinne Olympios, Rachel Lindsay, Vanessa Grimaldi, Danielle Maltby and Alexis Waters
Breaking The Internet
KWAY, La La, Tyler Oakley, JC Caylen and SSSniper Wolf
Battle of The Bands
Misterwives
The Shoredown
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jeremiah Buoni, Nilsa Prowant, Aimee Hall and Kirk Medas
Music Star ShowDown
Timeflies, Bea Miller and Drake Bell
Fear Factor returns with celebrity episodes on July 17 at 10 p.m. ET with a two-hour premiere on MTV.