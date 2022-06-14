FBOY Island Season 2: Meet the New Cast of HBO Max's Saucy Reality Dating Show

The reality dating show is back for a second season — can viewers, once again, determine which male contestants are self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" and which ones are "FBoys"?

HBO Max and host Nikki Glaser are welcoming audiences back to FBOY Island.

Season 2 of the cheeky reality dating show debuts on the streaming service on July 14 and revolves around the same premise: Can three single women looking for love correctly determine which men are the actual "Nice Guys" and which ones are the "FBoys?"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Over the course of the season's 10 episodes, the three ladies will have to narrow down the playing field from an initial pool of 26 male contestants — 13 of whom consider themselves "Nice Guys," the other, 13 self-proclaimed "FBoys" — to hopefully walk away with a new love and half of a cash prize.

Check out the exclusive season 2 cast reveal below and see if, given the basic info and photos, you can tell who is an "FBoy" and who is a "Nice Guy." The occupations and reasons for wanting to be on the show may or may not help you...

The Single Ladies

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Mia Emani Jones, 26

City: Tampa, FL

Occupation: Dental Student

Mia enjoys painting, drawing, traveling to the Dominican Republic and catching up on some much-needed sleep when she finally has a break from studying. She loves trying new foods, especially different kinds of sushi. She joined FBOY Island to find love no matter their status… and she can tame an Fboy if needed.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Louise Barnard, 25

City: Onekama, MI

Occupation: Model

Louise loves thrifting, going to the beach, and drinking boba tea. She is a creator at heart and enjoys making YouTube videos in order to create a fun atmosphere for those around her. She signed up for FBOY Island because she is determined to break old habits of falling for the wrong guys — and she thought it would be fun and entertaining to roast some Fboys on national TV!

Tamaris Sepulveda Credit: Ramon Naquid

Tamaris Sepulveda, 29

City: New York, NY

Occupation: Account Executive

Tamaris is a pilates junkie and enjoys cultivating the Metaverse, making hearts melt with her voice, and is working on taking the modeling world by storm. She signed on to FBOY Island because she likes a challenge and she ultimately wants to find someone she can pour her whole heart into.

The Men

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

A.C. Long, 28

City: Kansas City, MO

Occupation: Software Consultant

What do you do for fun?

AC loves trying new foods, small moments with friends and family, traveling to big cities in new places and is planning to go to Spain this summer to run with the bulls.

Why did you join the show?

He joined the show to break out of his comfort zone with the hope of meeting some really great people, including a love connection.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Asanté Tait, 27

City: Atlanta, GA

Occupation: Stylist / Fashion Curator

What do you do for fun?

Asanté is an artist at heart and enjoys painting, making designs and sewing clothing. He also loves physical activities like hiking and swimming.

Why did you join the show?

He joined the show because he has trouble keeping meaningful connections with women and wanted to see if it was just Atlanta, the type of women he goes after, or if he is truly his own worst enemy.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Benedict Polizzi, 31

City: Indianapolis, IN

Occupation: Comedian

What do you do for fun?

Benedict enjoys eating rotisserie chicken in his car and biting his nails.

Why did you join the show?

He joined the show to fall in love with a girl who has great eyebrows and get a tan while doing it.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Brant Weiss, 27

City: Columbus, OH

Occupation: Regional Sales Director

What do you do for fun?

Brant's undiagnosed ADHD equates to him having lots of hobbies. He enjoys making semi-entertaining videos on social media, exercising everything but his legs and on the weekends you can find him in a pool.

Why did you join the show?

He joined the show because when someone calls and says "Hey you have the opportunity to meet three very beautiful women and live on an island," you say, "Yes."

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Braydon Elgar, 22

City: Bloomington, IN

Occupation: Soundcloud Rapper

What do you do for fun?

Braydon likes to write songs and make music, take his dog out on walks, and cook some amazing food.

Why did you join the show?

He joined the show because you never know how or when you might meet the love of your life. His twin found his love on vacation so maybe he can do the same.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Carlos Lopez, 30

City: Burly, ID

Occupation: Realtor / Personal Trainer

What do you do for fun? Carlos loves taking his nine-year-old daughter to arcades and amusement parks, enjoys traveling and competing in whatever sport catches his attention in that moment.

Why did you join the show?

He did the show for the chance to see a little more of the world and hopefully find someone to see even more of the world with.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Danny Louisa, 31

City: Staten Island, NY

Occupation: Electrician

What do you do for fun?

Danny loves to go to the gym, lay out at the beach, play sports and hit up some nightlife.

Why did you join the show?

He joined the show because dating in this generation is hard and he figured he could find real love on an island where social media can't affect the relationship.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Dewayne Rogers, 26

City: Boston, MA

Occupation: Behavioral Therapist

What do you do for fun?

Dewayne loves to play pool with with family and friends, freestyle rap, go bowling and to an arcade.

Why did you join the show?

He joined the show to see if he can find love publicly with the help of other people who have a sense as to who he is.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Ramon Naquid/HBO Max

Ilon Hao, 30

City: Sugarland, TX

Occupation: Model / Fitness Influencer

What do you do for fun?

Ilon likes to teach Pilates on YouTube, surf and snowboard.

Why did you join the show?

He joined the show for the experience of a lifetime.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

JaBriane Ross, 28

City: Sacramento, CA

Occupation: Healthcare Worker

What do you do for fun?

JaBriane enjoys being active and adventurous but his number one love and source for enjoyment is exploring different cultures through food, and he hopes to one day be a food critic.

Why did you join the show?

He joined the show for an opportunity to be himself and have fun. He's charming, funny and handsome, so finding a beautiful woman on top of that would be icing on the cake. He thinks he's a great guy — so everyone will have to find out if that's true or not.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Jared Seay, 25

City: San Diego, CA

Occupation: Model / Content Creator

What do you do for fun?

Jared enjoys weight lifting, pole vaulting and meeting new people.

Why did you join the show?

He joined the show because it looked like a lot of fun and great inspiration for his career on social media.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Jeremy Edberg, 33

City: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Strength and Conditioning Coach / Personal Trainer

What do you do for fun?

Jeremy loves buying a one-way ticket with no plans and discovering new wonders of the world, new adventures with the locals and ingraining himself into the culture. He loves getting lost in a novel, deep meditation, playing the drums and being with his dog, Libby.

Why did you join the show?

He joined the show because it seemed like a rare opportunity to experience something in which he can have a new experience in life and hopefully, one that will change him as a person for the better.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

John MgBemena, 28

City: Atlanta, GA

Occupation: Pharmacy Technician

What do you do for fun?

In John's spare time, he likes to play basketball, football, write music, read and watch documentaries.

Why did you join the show?

He joined the show to see if he could find a potential wife and make some great friends.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Kian Lewis, 27

City: Spartanburg, SC

Occupation: Accountant

What do you do for fun?

Kian enjoys playing basketball, modeling, traveling to new places, and hanging with his frat brothers and family.

Why did you join the show?

He joined the show hoping to find a good foundation to start a healthy relationship.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Ramon Naquid/HBO Max

Kyland Hewett-Newbill, 24

City: Springfield, MO

Occupation: College Student

What do you do for fun?

Kyland likes to do workouts geared towards his basketball game, watch sports, party and chill with the homies.

Why did you join the show?

He joined the show to find a girl who will choose him over a handful of other guys.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Ramon Naquid/HBO Max

Lukasz Yoder, 21

City: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Home schooled concert pianist

What do you do for fun?

When Lukasz has free time away from studying at UCLA, he loves to surf, go backpacking, play chess and read philosophy.



Why did you join the show?

He joined the show because he wanted to see what's out there for him romantically and meet cool people.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Mercedes Knox, 25

City: Dallas, TX

Occupation: Human Resources

What do you do for fun?

Mercedes is passionate about fashion design and modeling, and likes to go out drinking with friends on the weekends.

Why did you join the show?

He joined the show because it was a great opportunity to have a fun summer and possibly meet the girl of his dreams.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Michael Dakessian, 27

City: Howell, NJ

Occupation: Martial Arts Specialist

What do you do for fun?

Michael likes to teach and train Brazilian jiu jitsu, go to the beach, ride jet skis, and go out with friends.

Why did you join the show?

He joined the show as an opportunity to do and experience something beyond normal life.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Nick Priola, 26

City: Houston, TX

Occupation: Fitness Coach

What do you do for fun?

Nick enjoys shaking his butt on TikTok, working out and creating chaos in the gym. (Some would say calculated chaos!)

Why did you join the show?

He joined the show to become best friends with Nikki Glaser.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Nick Warfield, 28

City: Grand Rapids, MI

Occupation: Graphic Designer

What do you do for fun?

Nick loves to longboard, dress up and go out in the city to art galleries, museums and artistic events. He is always down for a good time.

Why did you join the show?

He joined the show to test his luck at love and ultimately know if he could be more than what girls assume him to be.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Niko Pilalis, 29

City: Chicago, IL

Occupation: Medical Device Sales

What do you do for fun?

Niko enjoys having real and genuine conversations with people without the distraction of a phone and loves gassing up his loved ones on social media. His addictions are CrossFit, golf, his church, and in his spare time he loves volunteering for Beat the Street Chicago.



Why did you join the show?

He joined the show for an incredibly unique experience to build a special relationship with someone.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Nikolay Pranchenko, 29

City: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Server



What do you do for fun?

Nikolay likes to workout, go on hikes and occasionally go out to the bars.



Why did you join the show?

He joined the show because it's a lifetime experience that he'll never forget.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Ramon Naquid/HBO Max

Noam Atzil, 27

City: Honolulu, HI

Occupation: Locksmith



What do you do for fun?

Noam is originally from Israel and enjoys surfing, playing volleyball with friends and cooking.



Why did you join the show?

He joined the show for a brand new experience and the opportunity to open his mind to falling in love.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: Hassen Salum/HBO Max

Tom Carnifax, 24

City: Warren, OH

Occupation: Fitness Influencer



What do you do for fun?

Tom enjoys riding his motorcycle with friends, going rafting, boating and fishing, and traveling to remote places that revolve around nature.



Why did you join the show?

He joined the show to find someone who was looking for real love and in it for the long haul.

unveiling the season 2 cast of HBO Max's dating show FBoy Island Credit: HBO Max

Zachary Wambold, 25

City: Toledo, OH

Occupation: Bartender / Student



What do you do for fun?

Zachary loves to trade stocks, read and do yoga. His favorite workouts are on leg day: squats, deadlifts and hip thrusts…he has to keep it tight for his short shorts while bartending.



Why did you join the show?

Zachary came on the show in hopes of finding love and for a great experience.