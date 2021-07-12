FBOY Island: Meet the Cast of HBO Max's Cheeky New Reality Dating Show

Can you tell which of the 24 eligible bachelors are self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" — and which ones are "FBoys?"

HBO Max's upcoming reality dating series FBOY Island revolves around an attention-getting premise: Will three single women looking for love be able to tell the "FBoys" from the "Nice Guys?"

Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the new series premieres July 29 on the streaming service. FBOY Island features 24 male contestants ranging in age from 22-35 years old. Twelve of the men consider themselves "Nice Guys," the other 12 are self-proclaimed "FBoys" — and the three women wading into this particular dating pool have to determine which boy is which.

Check out the exclusive cast reveal below and see if you can tell who is who. The occupation and activity info might be particularly telling... or not?

The Single Ladies

CJ Franco, 30

City: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Content Creator and Model

CJ enjoys dabbling in full bottle wine tasting and shamelessly taking photos at all of Los Angeles' trendy hiking spots. She signed on to FBOY Island because her therapist thought it would be a good exercise in mental endurance and resilience. Plus, she has a history of taming FBoys.

Nakia Renee, 28

City: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Hair & Makeup Stylist, and Songwriter/Singer

Nakia loves hiking, traveling, going to the beach, dancing, eating, and spending time with her friends and family. Nakia typically dates only one guy at a time and has made the mistake of falling for FBoys in the past, but she is still a hopeless romantic in search of true love and a partner to build a life with. She joined the show to jump out of her comfort zone and try a new approach to dating with a format focused on women empowerment. This was also her first time traveling outside of the U.S.

Sarah Emig, 25

City: Chicago, IL

Occupation: Social Media Manager

Fitness is a huge part of Sarah's life. If she's not working out or at the gym, she's surrounded by her social circle in Chicago, going to festivals, taking trips, hanging out on rooftops, and going out on boats. As a result of her love for festivals, she's also teaching herself how to DJ. Sarah signed on to FBOY Island because 2020 taught her to take risks and live life to the fullest. Joining the show was an opportunity to put herself out there and potentially find someone that has a similar mindset who believes in getting the absolute most out of life and won't settle for anything less.

The men

Andrew Dietz, 27

City: Savannah, Georgia

Occupation: Firefighter / EMT and Ocean Rescue Lifeguard

What do you do for fun? Andrew loves to be active and outside - hiking, biking or surfing, working out and getting together with friends. Andrew is always chasing sunsets and looking for a reason to be shirtless and shoeless.

Anthony Reed, 28

City: Charlotte, NC

Occupation: Behavioral Health Technician

What do you do for fun? Anthony loves to make people laugh, travel, and play basketball and lacrosse.

Cameron Brown, 29

City: Las Vegas, NV

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

What do you do for fun? Cameron enjoys reading books and working out. He also likes to talk to his momma a lot.

Casey Johnson, 24

City: Toledo, OH

Occupation: IT Engineer Recruiter

What do you do for fun? Casey's interests include reading, golfing, cooking new recipes, drinking beers and fitness.

Charley Santos, 30

City: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Model / Fitness Trainer

What do you do for fun? Charley enjoys studying physiology and corrective exercise; reading about self-development, business, health, and nutrition; and working out including parkour, yoga, swimming, hiking, running and MMA.

Chaun Williams, 35

City: Las Vegas, NV

Occupation: Image Consultant and Cirque Du Soleil Performer

What do you do for fun? Chaun enjoys hiking, training, cycling, spending time with his dogs named Wendy and Herman, going to dinner, clubs, shows on the Las Vegas strip and facetiming with his mom.

Chris Gillis, 29

City: New York, NY

Occupation: Commercial Real Estate Broker

What do you do for fun? Chris likes to travel for fun, play tennis, frequent night clubs, and watch car reviews.

Collin Carter, 26

City: Toledo, OH

Occupation: Photographer / Barber

What do you do for fun? Collin loves working out, partying, and hanging out with friends. His interests include photography, traveling and going shopping for new clothes.

Divij Vaswani, 24

City: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Digital Media Executive / Talent Agent

What do you do for fun? Divij enjoys closing influencer brand deals, scaling his melatonin company, selling houses, and cuddling with his cat.

Fernando Titus, 27

City: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Chiropractor

What do you do for fun? Fernando's hobbies include winning competitions, cracking backs, and bringing out the best version of you and me.

Garratt Powers, 35

City: Seattle, WA

Occupation: Firefighter

What do you do for fun? Garratt is an artist and poet. His hobbies include acrylic and spray paint art, 3D art, screenwriting, and filmmaking.

He's into fitness, travels the world and is hyper-competitive when competing in sports. He's always working on himself to be the best he can be from a health, wealth and spiritual standpoint.

Garrett Morosky, 28

City: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Accredited Investor and Entrepreneur (Cryptocurrency Guru)

What do you do for fun? Garrett is passionate about animals and saving the environment. He's into fitness, travels the world and is hyper-competitive when competing in sports. He's always working on himself to be the best he can be from a health, wealth and spiritual standpoint.

Greg Metelus, 25

City: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Content Creator and Model

What do you do for fun? Greg enjoys playing sports, visiting family, cleaning his beard, making content and drawing.

Israel Dimri, 34

City: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Entrepreneur

What do you do for fun? Israel enjoys playing guitar, wall climbing, motorcycle riding, traveling the world, hanging with friends, watching movies, learning new things, and going on adventures.

Jamie Wood, 30

City: Columbus, OH

Occupation: Ohio State Athletics

What do you do for fun? You can often find Jamie spending time with his friends and family, traveling and meeting new people. He enjoys learning new things, writing, working out and he has a passion for helping people realize we are often times more similar than we are different.

Jared Motley, 27

City: Miami, FL

Occupation: Fitness Coach, Brand Ambassador, Social Media Influencer and Entrepreneur

What do you do for fun? Jared's hobbies include boating, hiking, snowboarding, snorkeling, skating, traveling, reading, writing poetry, walks on the beach and playing chess. Jared also enjoys mindful meditation, breath work, attending spiritually based events and intelligent masterminding with like / brilliant minds.

Josh McDonald, 34

City: Chicago, IL

Occupation: Brand Marketer and Entrepreneur

What do you do for fun? Josh enjoys jet setting to explore different countries whenever he has a free weekend. His interests include working on his podcast, photography, fitness, and music. He also enjoys spending time with his family and friends.

Kevin Sun, 28

City: Honolulu, HI

Occupation: Event Producer

What do you do for fun? Kevin enjoys exploring, writing, making music, strategy games, photography, martial arts, dancing, sailing, and adventure sports including skydiving, scuba diving, aviation, rock climbing / rappelling, and flyboarding.

Mark Moran, 29

City: New York, NY

Occupation: Investment Banker

What do you do for fun? Mark's hobbies include running, lifting weights, reading historical biographies, and telling dad jokes.

Matthew (Matt) Chamberlin, 22

City: Nashville, TN

Occupation: Army National Guardsman and Home Renovation Salesman

What do you do for fun? Matt enjoys hanging with friends and going out...they bring the fun to them!

Paul Keating, 27

City: Oceanside, CA

Occupation: Surf and Yoga Instructor, Model and Fridge Mover

What do you do for fun? Paul enjoys playing ping pong, taking surf trips, playing softball, practicing Spanish and learning new skills.

Peter Park, 30

City: Springfield, VA

Occupation: Model

What do you do for fun? Peter enjoys spending time with his mother and friends, going on nature hikes, playing basketball, traveling, working out, trying different foods and, most importantly, taking power naps.

Ryan (Rhino) Garland, 27

City: Tempe, AZ

Occupation: Full Time Student

What do you do for fun? Ryan loves to take road trips to cool hiking spots to watch sunsets and stargaze, try cool new restaurants he finds online and search for limited edition snacks.

Tariq Johnson, 22

City: Fort Collins, CO

Occupation: Nutritionist and Kickboxing Trainer

What do you do for fun? Tariq loves to work out, go on hikes, take long drives, travel, watch movies and play his guitars.