FBoy Island: Bachelor Producer Brings New Reality Dating Show to HBO Max

The new reality series will feature a dating pool of two dozen men — 12 self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" and 12 who consider themselves "FBoys"

Do nice guys finish last? That's the question HBO Max's new dating show is trying to answer.

On Thursday, the streaming service announced that Nikki Glaser will be hosting FBoy Island, a 10-episode reality series in which three women will navigate a dating pool of two dozen men - 12 self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" and 12 who consider themselves "FBoys."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During their time on a tropical island, the women try to find a love connection while the men will compete against each other for cash, according to a news release.

"By the finale, all will be revealed - who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, and who do the women ultimately choose," the show's logline reads.

Nikki Glaser Nikki Glaser | Credit: HBO Max

The series' concept was created by Elan Gale - who previously produced a number of shows for The Bachelor franchise, including The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

Sam Dean, whose credits include Love Is Blind and HBO Max's holiday-themed dating show 12 Dates of Christmas, will act as the showrunner for FBoy Island.

"When I first got the call to be a part of a reality dating show called FBoy Island, I said yes immediately. Then I realized they weren't asking me to be one of the girls looking for love. That is not a joke; it was embarrassing," Glaser said in a statement.

"But as a massive fan of this genre, hosting this show was a true dream. I look forward to hosting for the next 43 seasons," she continued. "I knew going into it that a show created and produced by the people behind my two favorite shows (The Bachelor & Love Is Blind) was going to be insanely good, but this one exceeded my expectations. I already know what happens and I can't wait to watch it every week."

Per the show's logline, the series will be a "social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"This is an incredibly entertaining dating show full of twists and turns that will leave the audience constantly guessing," said Jennifer O'Connell, the Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family at HBO Max.

Added Sarah Aubrey, the Head of Original Content at the streaming service, "We are especially excited for viewers to watch these strong women, guided by the hilarious Nikki Glaser, team together and empower each other to say 'F-Boy, F-Bye.'"