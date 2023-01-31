'FBI, FBI: Most Wanted' and 'FBI: International' Teams to Unite for Second Epic Crossover Event

The 2023 crossover will span across a three-hour block on Tuesday, April 4 on CBS

By
Published on January 31, 2023 03:19 PM
FBI Crossover Dylan McDermott, Missy Peregrym, Luke Kleintank
Photo: Bennett Raglin/CBS, Mark Schäfer/CBS, Julia Terjung/CBS

All three of Dick Wolf's FBI creations will be uniting for a mega-sized crossover event.

FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will appear in a franchise-wide crossover event for the second time. However, it will be the first time with Dylan McDermott on board.

CBS announced the three-show crossover event in an Instagram post on Tuesday, featuring FBI character Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) in an informative "FaceTime" call.

"We have one of the biggest cases of our lives about to go global, and we're gonna really need your help," she said before asking "What?" to someone off-screen.

Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) is "called" next. "I just got a call from Maggie in New York. Something big is happening," he said. "We need all the help we can get."

Then, Remy Scott (McDermott) chimes in with yet another call. "Listen, you know when I'm on the job, things get done," he said. "But this case is so big, I'm gonna need every member of the FBI fam on this one."

In a release obtained by PEOPLE, CBS praised the FBI franchise — and explained the "reward" of a crossover event for avid viewers.

"As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic – and popular – teams together for a second time," Eric Kim, executive vice president of current programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, said in a statement.

Dylan McDermott FBI Most Wanted
Dylan McDermott in FBI: Most Wanted. Mark Schäfer/CBS

Kim also called the event "a non-stop thrilling experience that will keep viewers engaged in ways that only Dick Wolf's 'FBI' world can."

In 2020, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted hosted a two-part crossover event. McDermott and FBI: International were not included in the special event as the latest FBI series first premiered in 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 2023 FBI crossover event airs Tuesday, April 4 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on CBS, and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Related Articles
Luann de Lesseps
Luann de Lesseps Confirms 'RHONY: Legacy' Plans Have 'Stalled' — but 'Never Say Never' on a Return
Danny Masterson and Ashton Kutcher pose at Music City Convention Center on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ashton Kutcher Wants 'That '70s Show' Costar Danny Masterson to Be 'Innocent' in Ongoing Rape Trial
90 Day: Loren's Parents Say She 'Needs a Dose of Reality' as They Ice Out Her — and Their Grandson
'90 Day' : Loren's Parents Say She 'Needs a Taste of Reality' as They Ice Her Out — and Their Grandson
CATHERINE HAENA KIM, MILO VENTIMIGLIA, The Company You Keep
Milo Ventimiglia Is a Con Man Who Unexpectedly Finds Love with a CIA Agent in New Series 'The Company You Keep'
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Raven and Zanab in Episode 13 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Trailer Teases Raven and SK Proposal — and Cheating Scandal — as Cast Reunites
Kerry Washington attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Kerry Washington Is Set to Release New Memoir: 'I Hope Readers Will Receive It with Open Hearts'
FRASIER -- Season 6 -- Pictured: (l-r) Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, David Hyde Pierce as Dr. Niles Crane, Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, John Mahoney as Martin Crane, Moose as Eddie, Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, Dan Butler as Bob 'Bulldog' Briscoe
'Frasier' Staffer Reveals Script from Revival Show Pilot: 'And So It Begins. Again.'
Mariel Molino, Amy Acker
Mariel Molino Gushes Over Her 'Genuine' 'Watchful Eye' Costar Amy Acker: 'She's Become Like a Mother'
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoDR_WspCsw/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/amyrachelleking/3027379771310129847/ — Amy Duggar King Says She's 'Not Going to Be Afraid' to Speak Up Against 'Damaging Cult' IBLP
Amy Duggar King Says 'Veggie Tale' s Were Banned at Cousin's Home in Fear of 'Kids Thinking Vegetables Talk'
bachelor zach and TAHZJUAN HAWKINS
'Bachelor' Alum Tahzjuan Hawkins Tells Zach Shallcross She 'Would Love to Add Myself' to His Season
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS -- "Auditions 5" Episode 105 -- Pictured: Archie Williams -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
'AGT: All-Stars' : A Stand-Out Singer Earns the Group Golden Buzzer and a Beloved Vocalist Returns
Darcey & Stacey: Darcey Worries She Will 'Die Alone' and Decides to Use a Matchmaker
Darcey Silva Fears She'll 'Die Alone' After Ending Ho-Hum Relationship Over 'Weird' Sexting
Cindy Williams
'Laverne & Shirley' Star Cindy Williams Dies at 75: 'A Glittering Spirit That Everyone Loved'
THE BACHELOR - “2701” – Zach’s Journey to find love begins! Thirty hopeful women arrive at the mansion looking for love and to make a lasting first impression with our newest leading man. The pressure is on and despite their best efforts, not all will come up roses on this first evening like no other on “The Bachelor,” premiering MONDAY, JAN. 23 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Jokes He 'Needed a Few Shots of Tequila' as Limos Arrived on Night One
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Claims TLC Wanted to 'Exploit' Her Sexuality amid Her Parents' Divorce
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Claims TLC Wanted to 'Exploit' Her Sexuality amid Her Parents' Divorce
RAMÓN RODRÍGUEZ
Ramón Rodríguez on His New Crime Drama 'Will Trent' — and Why He Loves His Character's 'Quirky' Side