'FBI, FBI: Most Wanted' and 'FBI: International' Teams to Unite for Second Epic Crossover Event

All three of Dick Wolf's FBI creations will be uniting for a mega-sized crossover event.

FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will appear in a franchise-wide crossover event for the second time. However, it will be the first time with Dylan McDermott on board.

CBS announced the three-show crossover event in an Instagram post on Tuesday, featuring FBI character Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) in an informative "FaceTime" call.

"We have one of the biggest cases of our lives about to go global, and we're gonna really need your help," she said before asking "What?" to someone off-screen.

Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) is "called" next. "I just got a call from Maggie in New York. Something big is happening," he said. "We need all the help we can get."

Then, Remy Scott (McDermott) chimes in with yet another call. "Listen, you know when I'm on the job, things get done," he said. "But this case is so big, I'm gonna need every member of the FBI fam on this one."

In a release obtained by PEOPLE, CBS praised the FBI franchise — and explained the "reward" of a crossover event for avid viewers.

"As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic – and popular – teams together for a second time," Eric Kim, executive vice president of current programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, said in a statement.

Dylan McDermott in FBI: Most Wanted. Mark Schäfer/CBS

Kim also called the event "a non-stop thrilling experience that will keep viewers engaged in ways that only Dick Wolf's 'FBI' world can."

In 2020, FBI and FBI: Most Wanted hosted a two-part crossover event. McDermott and FBI: International were not included in the special event as the latest FBI series first premiered in 2021.

The 2023 FBI crossover event airs Tuesday, April 4 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on CBS, and will be available to stream on Paramount+.