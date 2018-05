A Ranking of Beloved TV Characters Who Are Actually the Worst

Carrie isn’t a good friend or a good girlfriend. There, we said it. The columnist, who had admittedly spent $40,000 on shoes (what?) in one episode, repeatedly cheats on perfect-boyfriend Aidan with Big then kisses Aidan years later in Sex and the City 2 while married to Big. Let’s also please take a moment to slow-clap for Charlotte who delivered this epic line after Carrie got mad at her for not jumping at the chance to lend her friend money in season 4: “I love you. But it’s not my job to fix your finances. You’re a 35-year-old woman. You need to learn to stand on your own.” By the end of the episode, Charlotte ends up installing a payment plan for Carrie that we can only hope she followed through with since no mention of the sticky financial dilemma was ever made again.