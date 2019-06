The Sopranos (1999-2007)

The de facto boss of the DiMeo crime family ran New Jersey’s most powerful criminal organization, while being a husband and father of two. The stress from Soprano’s line of work, compounded by family matters, eventually sparked a string of panic attacks that landed him in therapy twice a week. Watching Soprano struggle to resolve his internal conflicts, in and out of therapy, made The Sopranos a cultural phenomenon.

So did he ever become Dad of the Year? Not quite, but maybe that’s better – as Soprano famously said on the show, “All due respect, you got no f—ing idea what it’s like to be number one.”