'Fatal Attraction' Reboot Trailer: How Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan's Affair Hit Its Boiling Point

The Paramount+ series unravels how Joshua Jackson's Dan "chose to lose control" with Lizzy Caplan's Alex — much to the danger and destruction of his wife Beth (Amanda Peet)

Published on April 3, 2023 11:30 AM

Anticipation for Fatal Attraction is heating up ahead of its release later this month.

In the official first trailer for the Paramount+ series, Joshua Jackson, Lizzy Caplan and Amanda Peet are embroiled in an epic love triangle.

A reimagining of Adrian Lyne's iconic 1987 psychosexual thriller starring Michael Douglas, Glenn Close and Anne Archer, the new series follows two separate timelines (one in 2008 and the other in 2023), and explores "timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders and coercive control," according to a press release.

"I'm not going to be ignored, Dan," Caplan, who plays Alex Forrest, says in the trailer, echoing Close's unforgettable line from the film.

Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest and Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher in Fatal Attraction streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo credit: Monty Brinton/Paramount+
Monty Brinton/Paramount+

Images of a heavier Dan (Jackson) in prison, and then before a parole board, transition into scenes from 15 years earlier, when the married man first begins his affair with his soon-to-be obsessed lover.

"I didn't think that this is what we were doing," Dan says to Alex, as her fixation with him takes hold. "What were we doing?" Alex then counters.

Things ratchet up a notch when Alex shows up at the Gallagher home, where she encounters her lover's wife, Beth (Peet).

Oncefter Dan comes clean to Beth — telling her "I chose to lose control" — she tearfully says, "I think this is probably it for us."

Chaotic scenes of Alex drowning in a swimming pool and Dan careening off the road culminate into one last glimpse of the series — the former family man ominously offering his innocence.

"I did not kill that woman, and I'm going to prove it," Dan says.

The series also stars Toby Huss, Brian Goodman, Alyssa Jirrels and Reno Wilson.

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside executive producer Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), with whom Cunningham developed the series, and executive producers Darryl Frank (The Americans) and Justin Falvey (The Americans) for Amblin Television.

Fatal Attraction premieres April 30 on Paramount+.

