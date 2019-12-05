The Fast and the Furious franchise has moved full-speed ahead into a Netflix animated series.

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation have released the official trailer of the streaming service’s original series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, premiering Dec. 26, and PEOPLE has all the exclusive details — including the trailer and first-look photos.

The animated series, which includes Vin Diesel as an executive producer, follows teenager Tony Toretto (Tyler Posey), the cousin of Diesel’s character Dom from the movies. Tony and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate SH1FT3R, an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination.

Diesel’s real-life eldest daughter, Similce Diesel, stars as Sissy, the younger sister of Harry Potter actor Luke Youngblood’s character Frostee, a 13-year-old tech genius.

Rounding out the cast are Camille Ramsey (American Vandal) as the formidable Layla Gray, Charlet Chung (Overwatch) as master artist Echo, Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin) as Cisco Renaldo, and Manish Dayal (The Resident) as Shashi Dhar, the leader of the criminal organization SH1FT3R.

Image zoom DreamWorks Animation

Image zoom DreamWorks Animation

Image zoom DreamWorks Animation

RELATED: Cardi B Joins the Cast of Fast and the Furious 9: ‘I Think This Is Gonna Be the Best One’

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Posey describes his character Tony as “a little wild card” and predicts fans will find him endearing.

“He is so many things, and his character grows so much over the season,” Posey says. “He starts off as just this kind of like, I don’t know, little maniac gearhead, really sweet, has great intentions, but is in love with speed, and just wants to win, but, like in a really like good, genuine way. It’s not like he’s trying to beat anybody, or I don’t know. It’s just a fine line when he’s cocky and not.”

Image zoom DreamWorks Animation

Image zoom Tyler Posey in Fast and Furious: Spy Racers DreamWorks Animation

The Teen Wolf alumnus also spoke about honoring the late Paul Walker in the new series. Walker, who played Brian O’Connor in the film franchise, died in 2013 at age 40 following a single-car crash.

“Everyone’s just extremely honored that we could even be asked to try to continue this franchise without him,” Posey says. “You know, it’s a big ask. And, I mean, I don’t know, I can’t speak for everybody else, but I just felt super humbled. I was just like, ‘Oh, my God, this is incredible.’ I was such a fan of Paul. You know? And, still am.”

Image zoom DreamWorks Animation

Image zoom DreamWorks Animation

RELATED: Tyler Posey Reveals Whether He Would Want a Teen Wolf Reunion — On the Big Screen

He also explains how Spy Racers will have a less serious tone than the acclaimed films do.

“It’s just it’s so much fun, and I think the best way that this show or franchise could’ve gone,” he says. “It’s such a cool direction, because it’s… the movies are, you know, they’re heavy. They’re pretty adult, and action packed, and scary. And, this show takes everything about that, but just a little bit of spoonful of sugar.”

“Man, they’re going to be so surprised,” adds Posey of viewers’ reactions. “I was surprised. Like, I did it. I recorded the episodes, and I watched it. And, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is so great.’ “

Fast and Furious: Spy Racers premieres Dec. 26 on Netflix.