Wings Actress Farrah Forke Dead at 54 After Cancer Battle: 'Utterly Irreplaceable'

Farrah Forke has died at age 54.

On Wednesday, a close friend of the actress confirmed to PEOPLE that Forke died at her home in Texas on Feb. 25. Forke, who had been quietly battling cancer over the last several years, was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her death.

The star's close family and friends held a private service.

"Farrah was fierce, tender, loyal, loving, strong, funny, smart, protective, kind, passionate and utterly irreplaceable," the close friend said in a statement. "She brought a light so great to the world that even after her passing, the light remains."

In lieu of flowers, Forke's family has requested donations be made to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of their choice.

Forke was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1968. After kicking off her acting career in a local production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, she later moved to New York City, where she studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

Forke made her onscreen debut in 1991 on Brain Twisters. She then went on to land multiple recurring and guest star roles on shows including Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five and Fantasy Island. She also had leading roles on Dweebs and Mr. Rhodes.

The late actress' most notable role was as Alex Lambert on Wings. She played the helicopter pilot from season 4 through 6.

After her death, Steven Weber, who played one of her love interests on Wings, posted a tribute for Forke on Instagram Wednesday.

"Farrah Forke has passed," Weber wrote. "She was every bit as tough, fun, beautiful and grounded as her character 'Alex' on Wings. 🖤."