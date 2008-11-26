Farrah Fawcett: Remembering Her Glamorous Years in Photos
From her iconic red swimsuit to her days as an angel, look back at how Fawcett became the sweetheart of the '70s
THE PIN-UP
The photo of Farrah Fawcett in her red swimsuit first appeared in Life magazine in 1976 as an image that defined a decade. The poster soon found a home on the walls of teenage boys' bedrooms, making Fawcett the most popular pin-up of her time, with 12 million copies sold.
ON A ROLL
America's love affair with Fawcett began after she landed a role in producer Aaron Spelling's hit crime series Charlie's Angels. Though she only played Jill Munroe regularly for the premiere season, from 1976-77, it was enough to solidify her status as the breakout star of the show.
HELLO, ANGELS
In a promotional shot for Charlie's Angels, Fawcett and her costars Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith strike a memorable pose - one that cemented their status as wholesome sex symbols.
SITTING PRETTY
Voted "Beautiful Woman" by her high school classmates in Corpus Christi, Texas, the Southern blonde also captured Hollywood's attention with her signature tresses and mega-watt smile. She became the face of Wella Balsam shampoo and Ultra-Brite toothpaste.
SUN WORSHIP
After leaving Charlie's Angels Fawcett tried her hand at the movies, starring in the 1979 film Sunburn, opposite Charles Grodin. The movie flopped, but Fawcett continued to have mass appeal.
COVER GIRL
Fawcett graced the December 1978 cover of Playboy. At 50, she did it again, making the December 1995 issue one of the best-selling issues of the magazine with more than 4 million copies sold worldwide.
RISING STAR
In 1975, the then-aspiring actress went on to prove she wasn't just another pretty face. Throughout the '80s and '90s, Fawcett tackled gritty roles in both television and film, including critically praised performances in The Burning Bed (which earned her the first of four Emmy nominations) and The Apostle (for which she scored an Independent Spirit Award nomination).
GONE TOO SOON
By the 2000s, she had guest spots on Ally McBeal and Spin City under her belt, but by the mid-2000s she was as known for her work as she was for her devastating anal cancer diagnosis. She died on June 25, 2009, at the age of 62.
"I've watched her this past year fight with such courage and so valiantly, but with such humor," Fawcett's Charlie's Angels costar Kate Jackson told PEOPLE in November 2007.
Famously in an on-again, off-again relationship with actor Ryan O'Neal, she had one son, Redmond.