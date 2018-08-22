Farrah Abraham Shades New Teen Mom OG Star Bristol Palin: 'She Looks Like She Wants to Be' Me

Farrah Abraham has a few choice words for her successor Bristol Palin.

The former MTV star opened up about what she thinks of Teen Mom OG‘s newest recruit, Bristol Palin, who was hired to appear on the hit reality series months after Abraham parted ways with parent company Viacom.

“I think it’s great. I do feel like I’m watching an episode of Girl, Interrupted now,” Abraham told The Blast in an interview Wednesday. “She moves to where I live. She looks like she wants to be a Farrah Abraham but isn’t with her ‘Maci’ storyline.”

Abraham was referring to MTV’s first look of Palin, 27, in the series, which the network released Monday night during the Video Music Awards. In the short clip, Palin opened up to her mother, former Alaska governor and U.S. vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, saying, “I was a teen mom. My life is not perfect at all.”

The moment echoed Maci Bookout’s early storyline in which she broke up with son Bentley’s father, Ryan Edwards, and raised him as a single mom before marrying Taylor McKinney.

Since leaving Teen Mom, Abrahams told The Blast, “I just don’t watch anymore.”

When asked what advice she’d give Palin about working with MTV producers, Abraham said, “I’ve shown the best how to deal with the producers and not let that negativity persuade your mindset and your kids.”

“So I wish them all the best and it is a job — not where you make friends,” she added.

Palin confirmed she was joining the MTV franchise in July by sharing a shot of herself posing with her children, while a small film crew stood in the background.

“I am excited to join MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG.’ I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” she captioned the post.

An MTV spokesperson also confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

Abraham’s own relationship with Teen Mom OG and MTV came apart in February when she sued Viacom for $5 million, claiming she was fired because of her decision to work in the adult entertainment industry, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Abraham previously released sex tapes with Vivid Entertainment in 2013 and 2014 with porn star James Deen. Since then, she has worked in adult webcam shows and made appearances at strip clubs, while also endorsing sex toys. Abraham did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

“We respect Farrah’s decision to pursue other endeavors and we wish her the best,” a Viacom spokesperson told PEOPLE. “Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit.”

In her complaint, Abraham claimed she was confronted by Teen Mom executive producer Morgan J. Freeman at her Texas home in October 2017, where she alleged she was “harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed” for her “recent decision to pursue opportunities in the adult entertainment industry.”

In early November, Abraham claimed she had been fired by Viacom for working as an adult entertainer. She later backtracked, clarifying that Viacom’s legal team had not terminated her contract.