Farrah Abraham Says Trauma Center Treatment Was 'Life-Changing': 'I'm 12-Step Life Happy'

The Teen Mom star entered a rehabilitation center in March after being one of nine women to allege past sexual abuse from Dominic Foppoli

US television personality Farrah Abraham attends the 2021 Women in Film (WIF) Honors celebrating "Trailblazers of the New Normal" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on October 6, 2021. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

US television personality Farrah Abraham attends the 2021 Women in Film (WIF) Honors celebrating "Trailblazers of the New Normal" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on October 6, 2021. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Teen Mom star told TMZ she's happy to be out of the rehabilitation center and is taking lessons with her as she reenters her normal life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm, like 12-step life happy," she told the outlet. "Blessed. Successful. Grateful. Just, like, moving on."

During the conversation, Abraham, 30, appeared with Mob Wives reality star Renee Graziano and mentioned that her new friend also understands the challenges of trauma rehabilitation.

"I would say my experience was life-changing. It didn't only make my year — like as Renee knows how much work you've got to do — but it made my life," Abraham said.

The mom of one also spoke of times she's gotten emotional over her healing journey. "I'm not going to cry because I'm just so happy and grateful, but last time, I broke out in really bad crying and was just having like a mid-life crisis. But, it happens."

Abraham announced her decision to enter the treatment center on TikTok in March. Previously, she'd been one of nine women to accuse former Windsor, California mayor, Dominic Foppoli, of sexual assault. A redacted police report previously obtained by PEOPLE listed the crime as "sexual battery" and Abraham's attorney, Spencer Kuvin, noted that she turned physical evidence over to the police. Foppoli has since resigned as mayor.

Farrah Abraham Farrah Abraham | Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

"​​I would say our healing is a true way of showing our wealth and our success," Abraham said in the TikTok clip at the time. "So, I am taking time for my healing, and I have ignored people for over 11 months, after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down."

Some of the specific things Abraham focused on in her treatment included persevering and relieving stress, as she faces legal battles — including a January altercation during which Abraham was arrested for allegedly slapping a security guard.

"I learned, with doing fun brain scans and doing a lot of work with the 12 steps — I learned how to move past step points and trauma. So, that way, I could be resilient. I could have grit. I could move forward and not let legal problems that bother me all the time get to me," Abraham told TMZ. "And not affect my time with my daughter and making friends, and just getting ready for new career steps."

Abraham said her next career step is to become a stand-up comedian and that she met with Howie Mandel to talk about her career pivot. "I'm really blessed that I can get over my fear of people that I was having, and now I can really tackle that and overcome it and be on stage," she said.

As for her comedy, Abraham said she'll "keep it very Teen Mom, very mom."