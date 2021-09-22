Farrah Abraham Returning to MTV's Teen Mom Franchise for New Spinoff Series

The upcoming series will bring franchise stars together at a resort, where they will stay under one roof for an undesignated period of time

Farrah Abraham is going back to her Teen Mom roots.

The reality star has signed on to a new MTV spinoff series that will unite cast members from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, a source close to production tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The upcoming series will bring the stars together at a resort, where they will stay under one roof for an undesignated period of time.

Abraham, 30, was spotted filming earlier this week in an exclusive photo obtained by PEOPLE.

Teen Mom

A premiere date for the series has not yet been revealed.

Abraham was last featured on Teen Mom in 2017. She later sued MTV's parent company Viacom for $5 million, claiming she was fired from Teen Mom OG because of her decision to work in the adult entertainment industry, according to court documents obtained by The Blast at the time.

The mother of one previously released sex tapes with Vivid Entertainment in 2013 and 2014 with porn star James Deen. She has also performed adult webcam shows and made appearances at strip clubs, as well as sex toy endorsements.

"We respect Farrah's decision to pursue other endeavors and we wish her the best," a Viacom spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time. "Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit."