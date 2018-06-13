Farrah Abraham was released from jail hours after her arrest earlier Wednesday morning after getting into an alleged altercation with a Beverly Hills Hotel employee.

Abraham, 27, said nothing as she walked out of the jail wearing a two-piece white and leaf-patterned outfit inspired by the hotel’s signature palm wallpaper which she claimed was custom designed by Pretty Little Thing.

The former TV reality star was wearing the same clothing when she was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Her friend, Australian actress Kate Neilson, shared a video of the reality star and her outfit on Instagram Tuesday night, saying, “Farrah’s actually got matching pants to the hotel. It’s matching pants to the wallpaper of the Beverly Hills Hotel.”

Abraham added, “My daughter has a matching outfit. You know I get custom designers for this.”

Farrah Abraham Splash

PEOPLE confirmed the arrest earlier on Wednesday, with a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department saying police responded to the hotel “for a report of a disturbance inside the hotel restaurant.”

Abraham shared a post of her release on Instagram Wednesday evening, writing, “Looking great in @prettylittlething – No charges & no jail time.”

“I chose this life and I handle being targeted as a public figure & public punching bag ALL is Fair In Farrah’s world I will never believe the lies that people need to sell to make a dollar off me- Happy it’s all recorded and documented as I should never feel unsafe and be targeted at a hotel I’m staying at The Beverly Hills hotel truly allowed misconduct by staff to a paying guest there’s no need for me or anyone else to be treated this way,” she wrote.

“The Beverly Hills Police officers should stop having power trips and lying and selling stories to TMZ, while you let all of Beverly Hills be robbed, car break ins, stealing go on…,” Abraham continued. “Focus on really protecting the public and doing good for Beverly Hills instead of creating made up problems. #farrahabraham.”

The former Teen Mom OG star was arrested for misdemeanor battery and trespassing. She was booked and held on a $500 bail. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has not charged Abraham but her court date is on Aug. 13, the spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

RELATED: Farrah Abraham Arrested After Fighting with Beverly Hills Hotel Employee

“Officers arrives shortly thereafter and made contact with the person complained of, Farrah Abraham,” the spokesperson continued.

“A male adult hotel security officer reported that he asked Abraham to leave the hotel after she refused to disengage from a verbal altercation with hotel guests,” they continued. “The security officer reported that Abraham struck him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face as he attempted to prevent her from re-entering the hotel.”

“Officers noted that Abraham exhibited signs of intoxication during the investigation,” they said, adding the victim “sustained a minor injury and was not transported to a hospital.”

Farrah Abraham

In a video obtained by TMZ, the Teen Mom alum can be heard berating officers after the incident.

“If you want to f—ing bulls— me and if you want to act like I’m not a real adult, go f— yourself and go f— your self and go f— yourself,” she said. “It’s pathetic. … Where am I battering anyone? … I did not attack or batter or hurt or injure anyone.”

“You want to do that on camera so everybody at TMZ can see and everybody else can see that you’re going through my freaking bag?” she continued.

RELATED: Teen Mom‘s Farrah Abraham Told Cops ‘Go F— Yourself’ in Explosive Video Captured During Arrest

Abraham’s rep tells PEOPLE, “This situation has been blown out of proportion.”

“Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon,” the rep continues. “A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing. Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards of herself. She has been working on a number of deadlines for new projects and business ventures; she is immaculate in her work ethics and pushes herself harder than her team recommend sometimes. Farrah is a powerhouse and was having a business meeting in the hotel where the alleged incident happened. She is a very sweet and ambitious young woman who has been portrayed in a biased light on a reality TV show for many years.”

Beverly Hills Police did not immediately confirm whether the star was charged or not.

Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia Farrah Abraham/Instagram

TMZ was the first to report the news of Abraham’s arrest.

Abraham documented her day at the luxury hotel Tuesday on social media. She was joined by her 9-year-old daughter Sophia and shared snaps of the two lounging by the pool.

The reality star also snapped a photo with businessman Mark Cuban.

“Entrepreneur’s workin even at the pool @mcuban,” she captioned the post. “#summer #beverlyhills #2018 #texas.”