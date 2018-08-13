Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Rejects Plea Deal After Alleged Fight at Beverly Hills Hotel

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham pleaded not guilty to charges of battery and resisting arrest on Monday.

“I’m not guilty. I’m not accepting the offer because I’m not guilty. I’ve gone to a lot of counseling and therapy through the years, I’m very stable,” Farrah told E! News after court. “I’m not accepting the DA’s offer since I’m not guilty.”

She continued, “This is just another form to me of, again, no celeb face and there would be no case. I’m not guilty. l don’t need any criminal records. I’m not like the other Teen Moms… I don’t think it’s funny when people are harassed. I’m not a victim, I’m a victor.”

The MTV reality star opted to reject the district attorney’s offer, a punishment of three years probation, 26 anger management classes and an order to stay away from the Beverly Hills Hotel, to maintain her innocence over the alleged scuffle with a security guard who asked her to leave the hotel’s Polo Lounge.

After the alleged altercation with a Beverly Hills hotel employee, a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department told PEOPLE, “A male adult hotel security officer reported that he asked Abraham to leave the hotel after she refused to disengage from a verbal altercation with hotel guests.”

“The security officer reported that Abraham struck him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face as he attempted to prevent her from re-entering the hotel. Officers noted that Abraham exhibited signs of intoxication during the investigation.”

According to the spokesperson, the victim “sustained minor injury and was not transported to a hospital.”

The Teen Mom OG alum was charged in her June arrest and given one misdemeanor count each of battery and resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer.

Farrah defended herself and claimed “this was all blown out of proportion.”

“I was a guest at the hotel and I did not touch anyone,” she told E! News. “I was targeted and that’s why these men sold stories.”

Abraham is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Sept. 21 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court’s Airport Courthouse. If she is convicted as charged, she could face a maximum sentence of 18 months in jail.

Representatives for Abraham have not immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.