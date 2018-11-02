Farrah Abraham has pleaded guilty to resisting arrest nearly five months after she was arrested at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

The Teen Mom OG alum, 27, entered her guilty plea on Friday morning, when the misdemeanor battery charge she faced was dismissed, the L.A. District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE.

She was ordered to 12 hours of anger management classes, two years of summary probation, and five days of community service or community labor, according to the L.A. D.A.’s Office.

Abraham did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The Blast first reported the news.

In June, PEOPLE confirmed Abraham’s arrest after an altercation with a Beverly Hills Hotel employee.

A spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department told PEOPLE, “On June 13, 2018, at approximately 1:19 a.m., Beverly Hills Police officers responded to the Beverly Hills Hotel for a report of a disturbance inside the hotel restaurant. Officers arrived shortly thereafter and made contact with the person complained of, Farrah Abraham.”

“A male adult hotel security officer reported that he asked Abraham to leave the hotel after she refused to disengage from a verbal altercation with hotel guests,” said the spokesperson. “The security officer reported that Abraham struck him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face as he attempted to prevent her from re-entering the hotel. Officers noted that Abraham exhibited signs of intoxication during the investigation.”

According to the spokesperson, the victim “sustained minor injury and was not transported to a hospital.”

The reality star was arrested for misdemeanor battery and trespassing pursuant to a private person’s arrest. She was booked at the Beverly Hills Jail and held on $500 bail, but released hours later.

After her arrest, the mother of one’s rep told PEOPLE, “This situation has been blown out of proportion.”

“A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing,” the rep continued. “Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards of herself. She has been working on a number of deadlines for new projects and business ventures; she is immaculate in her work ethics and pushes herself harder than her team recommend sometimes. Farrah is a powerhouse and was having a business meeting in the hotel where the alleged incident happened. She is a very sweet and ambitious young woman who has been portrayed in a biased light on a reality TV show for many years.”