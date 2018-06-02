Farrah Abraham Opens Up About That Cannes Film Festival Dress Mishap: 'I Was Literally Shocked'

Farrah Abraham is revealing what really happened after she flashed photographers at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month.

The mom of one, who turned 27 on Thursday, spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about wearing the risky Micaela Oliveira gold gown with an ultra-high slit that was so high she was left exposed.

Abraham denies that her wardrobe malfunction was on purpose and says she did not know that she had flashed her private parts until after the night was over.

“That was just some made up press,” says Abraham of the claims her overexposure was a publicity stunt. “We were in the atrium and I was so rushed and moving this huge dress and the slit just moved over.”

“And to be honest with you, nobody told me that that had happened,” she continues. “I was literally shocked when they were like, ‘Your crotch was out.’ I said to my friends, I was like, ‘Did you guys see this? Why did you not tell me about this?'”

RELATED: Farrah Abraham Goes Commando and Flashes Photographers at Cannes Film Festival

Farrah Abraham Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Despite the headlines the moment caused, the former Teen Mom OG star says she wasn’t too bothered by the incident.

“I was just happy it didn’t affect my friends or I,” says Abraham. “I just really loved all the fashion there.”

The TV reality star, who rose to fame after appearing on the MTV hit show 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom, attended the festival to learn how to finance a film project she is working on based on her 2012 memoir, My Teenage Dream Ended.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“I went there to figure out financing for my film that I’m working on for this screenplay on my memoir. It all plays a part in everything I’m doing,” she says.

Since she parted ways with the show and Viacom — MTV’s parent company — Abraham has also been working on a new audiobook based on her memoir which is available on June 4.

She’s also been traveling nonstop to far off destinations with her 9-year-old daughter Sophia always in tow. Abraham recently vacationed in Fiji where she and Sophia stumbled upon the set of Survivor and had a pre-birthday celebration in Dubai, where Sophia sipped on a $150 bottle of apple juice with gold flakes.

“My secrets of living a better life –– especially from making right choices about switching from reality TV to scripted TV –– is keeping it positive, keeping it simple and having positive experiences,” she says.

RELATED VIDEO: Farrah Abraham & Daughter Vacation in Fiji After Teen Mom OG Firing & Stumble Across Survivor Set

“I want the best for my child, and I’m only going live that lifestyle,” adds Abraham.

As for whether she’ll ever return to reality TV after departing from Teen Mom OG, she says she won’t be too quick to say no to whatever opportunities arise.

“I’ve had a success story in reality TV. I used the negative for a positive, I know how to work with a huge network and I made it out on top,” she says, adding she’d be keen to appearing on Big Brother or Dancing With the Stars.

“I love my freedom now. I go to work, I enjoy my passion still and making a difference in entertainment,” says Abraham. “I just like having my personal time.”