Farrah Abraham Joins MTV's Ex on the Beach Less Than a Year After Leaving Teen Mom

Farrah Abraham is coming back to MTV.

After announcing that she was “moving on” from Teen Mom OG in January, MTV announced Thursday that Abraham has joined the cast of Ex on the Beach.

As the reality star looks for love on the dating show, she’ll also be joined by her ex-boyfriend Simon Saran.

In a brief teaser released by MTV for the show’s upcoming second season, Abraham, 27, can angrily be seen asking a man off camera, “Are you okay?”

The new season of series, which will premiere on Dec. 20, will also star a few other familiar faces, including The Bachelorette‘s Chad Johnson as well as The Challenge stars Angels Babicz, Jozea Flores, and Nicole Ramos— and their exes, of course.

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran David Livingston/Getty

The MTV personality had an on-again, off-again relationship with Saran for more than two years before calling it quits in 2017.

During one of her and Saran’s breaks, Abraham enlisted Million Dollar Matchmaker‘s Patti Stanger to help her find the one, but came up empty handed.

“It didn’t go so well. Those guys were chiming in and being friendly, but I don’t know. Hopefully there’s another amazing dating show coming up for me. I’m just really keeping it open and not limiting myself,” she previously told PEOPLE.

As for what Abraham is looking for in a guy, she explained that she wasn’t willing to put her career on pause.

“If I find somebody who is just understanding of adversity and I find a man who is equally adverse, then that is the best thing for me to be partnered with. They can’t be jealous and they can’t stop my career,” she explained. “With Simon, when I met him, I stopped doing my tours and stopped traveling. He has his own reasons for fights and arguments that I couldn’t deal with, so I stopped some things.”

Abraham sued MTV’s parent company Viacom for $5 million in February, claiming she was fired from Teen Mom OG because of her decision to work in the adult entertainment industry, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The reality star previously released sex tapes with Vivid Entertainment in 2013 and 2014 with porn star James Deen, and since then, she has done adult webcam shows and appearances at strip clubs, as well as sex toy endorsements.

“We respect Farrah’s decision to pursue other endeavors and we wish her the best,” a Viacom spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time. “Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit.”

Abraham reached a settlement with Viacom in March.

Ex on the Beach premieres Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.