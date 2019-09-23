Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmy Awards — Seated Next to Hugh Grant

Farrah Abraham is becoming quite the regular at big Hollywood events.

Just weeks after attending the Venice Film Festival, the reality star walked the red carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

Abraham, 28, soaked up every minute of her first time attending the awards show, sharing plenty of footage from the night on social media.

“I just wanted to show you this purple carpet,” she said on her Instagram Story. “My favorite color is purple!”

Abraham wore a nude, bedazzled gown with a keyhole cutout design for the night out.

“I have to say, I’m looking ravishing,” she said while showing off her look.

Image zoom Farrah Abraham Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Once inside, Abraham was spotted sitting next to Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein throughout the show. The reality star tells PEOPLE she chatted with the couple about her upcoming biopic, which she announced last year.

“I chatted with Anna his wonderful wife and they were interested in my feature film biopic and just chatted business,” she says. “I wished Hugh and his colleague’s congrats on nominations and wins.”

Image zoom

Along with Grant, Abraham mingled with several other celebrities, even taking selfies with Veep‘s Gary Cole and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos.

“You know I’m watching primetime on @amazonprimevideo congrats @jeffbezos and I hope to be in an amazon original soon ! let’s do a deal for my bio pic !” she captioned a photo smiling next to Bezos.

“Legend,” she wrote on a photo of herself and Cole.

Image zoom Farrah Abraham/Instagram

In August, Abraham walked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, where she suffered a wardrobe mishap while posing for photos.

Abraham wore a floral-print ball gown by French designer Christophe Guillarme. The gown featured a plunging open-collar neckline with a full ball skirt with front slit, which the star opened when posing for photos, exposing her commando situation.

Image zoom Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

But Abraham did not mind the minor malfunction. After the mishap, the star shared screenshots of the headlines she made on her Instagram Story, giving a shout out to Guillarme and tagging her jewelry brand, Kollectin.