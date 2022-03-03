Farrah Abraham Enters Trauma Treatment Center After Sexual Assault: 'Taking Time for My Healing'

"It has really affected my life and I don't want that anymore," Farrah Abraham said as she prepared to enter a trauma treatment center in Austin, Texas

Farrah Abraham is taking time for her mental and physical health after her alleged sexual assault last year.

The Teen Mom: Family Reunion star, 30, announced Tuesday that she's taking a break from social media while she enters a 28-day program at a trauma treatment center in Austin, Texas.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just wanted to share and be open, since that's what I hear so many say, is that no one really shares their care for themself or their mental health," she said in the video.

"And I would say our healing is a true way of showing our wealth and our success," Abraham added. "So, I am taking time for my healing, and I have ignored people for over 11 months, after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down."

She was among nine women who accused Dominic Foppoli, former mayor of Windsor, California, of sexual assault last year. A redacted police report previously obtained by PEOPLE listed the crime as "sexual battery" and Abraham's attorney, Spencer Kuvin, noted that she turned physical evidence over to the police. Foppoli, 39, has since resigned as mayor.

Abraham said in the video that she's "looking forward to understanding more medically what I can do for myself," adding: "I look forward to a brighter future for my family, for my work colleagues and for my career."

"It's been a journey to get here, and sometimes it's very hard to step away from work because I'm a workaholic, but it has really affected my life and I don't want that anymore," the Celebrity Big Brother alum continued.

Her video also comes after she claimed she was "physically" attacked while filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion in December.

"I think I could walk through the door and like, drama is going to happen, sadly," Abraham told TMZ at the time, noting that what she was going through in her personal life was "more overwhelming" than anything on the show. "I just warn others to keep their hands to themselves. Do not sneak attack a woman, and do not gang up on a woman, because I don't handle that too well. So that's kind of what happened to me."

MTV did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.