Teen Mom Farrah Abraham and Mob Wives' Drita D'Avanzo Feud over Boxing Match: 'You Got Scared?'

Farrah Abraham and Drita D’Avanzo are in a fight — but not in the boxing ring.

TMZ reports that, according to D’Avanzo, the Teen Mom alum, 27, was considering facing the Mob Wives star, 42, in a celebrity boxing match but then decided to fight Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander from Flavor of Love.

D’Avanzo blasted Abraham on Instagram. In one video, as D’Avanzo made meatballs, she said, “What happened, Farrah? You got scared? Don’t wanna fight? Why not? And now you’re fighting Hoopz. Do you really think that Hoopz ain’t gonna f— you up? I’m gonna put my money on Hoopz. You know what, as a matter of fact, I might wanna come watch the fight. How do you feel about that?”

Alexander replied with five crying-laughing emojis.

In another post, D’Avanzo wrote, “I might have to pop up and watch this fight or maybe #referee the match.” She added, “I’ll be fair…no worries.”

In July, in response to a video in which Abraham expressed interest in fighting D’Avanzo, D’Avanzo wrote, “i love boxing but when it comes to u I rather fight in a cage #ufc style.”

Abraham posted footage of her training process in preparation for the Nov. 10 match.

Alexander, meanwhile, posted an Instagram after signing her contract to fight Abraham, the Daily Mail reported. “Done Deal,” she wrote.

Alexander posted an image advertising the fight and wrote, “Ooooo I can’t wait!!! So excited to get in the ring!!! ITS GOIN DOWN NOV 10th!!”

In a statement to Us, Abrahams responded: ’m not in charge of what the company of the celebrity boxing matches choose. Glad the bullies will have fun paying to watch a champion win. Sorry sponsors do not want bullies for [an] anti-bully celebrity boxing match. She wasn’t chosen since she was a bully, and I’m excited and have my daughter involved and other kids in youth boxing classes, [it’s] great.”

Abraham also has been engaged in a legal fight recently: In June, she was arrested following an alleged altercation with a Beverly Hills Hotel employee. The next month, she was charged with one misdemeanor count each of battery and resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer, a rep for the L.A. District Attorney confirmed to PEOPLE.

Abraham’s rep said to PEOPLE after the arrest, “This situation has been blown out of proportion.”