Farrah Abraham Denies Drug Use After She Allegedly Tests Positive for Barbiturates on TV

Farrah Abraham got defensive after failing a drug test on Vivica A. Fox‘s new show Face the Truth.

The former Teen Mom star, 27, appeared on the reality show Monday in attempt to mend her strained relationship with her mom, Debra Danielsen. But things quickly got heated when Abraham’s sobriety came into question.

During the show, Fox called out Abraham for continually wiping her nose — leading Dr. Mary Chrzanowski to ask her to take a drug test on-air.

“I don’t know anything about that, I’m just me,” Abraham replied. “I’m really f—– cold and I will take this because I need to go pee and blow my nose. It is what it is.”

And before Abraham went to take the test, Danielsen admitted that she thought her daughter might be on drugs.

“Her behavior is so erratic and always aggravated and always short-fused,” Debra said. “I just can’t imagine why we have to have that constantly.”

Later in the show, Fox, 54, led Abraham and Danielson (who also took a voluntary drug test) to the “Circle of Truth” to get the results.

According to Chrzanowski, Abraham tested positive for barbiturates, while Danielsen’s test came back negative. Though the judge said the positive result could be due to prescribed drugs from a doctor, Abraham denied she takes anything at all.

“I’m sorry, what? I’m confused,” she said. “I’m just a little confused of what a barbiturate is.”

After learning that a barbiturate is a type of sedative, sleep-inducing drug, the reality star accused the show of mixing up the results.

“I don’t think either that’s mine, and I have to say, did someone confuse something? I have to be that blunt at this moment in my life up here, I’m sorry if it sounds so crazy. I am so laughing out loud right now.”

When both Fox and Chrzanowski suggested the results could be a false positive, Abraham only became more upset.

“I actually think it’s screwed up, why would your test do a false positive?” Abraham asked. “I’m wondering what the hell’s going on with the test. I’m going to follow up with the producers who actually initiated this. God only knows if it’s real.”

On Sunday, Abraham slammed the show on Instagram, calling Fox and the other women on the panel “disgusting.”

“My recommendation for all of these hosts is to get off tv, go find self love, take care of their own mental health,” she wrote. “Loved seeing how messed up and disgusting our society is and I’m so blessed I make the world a better place one pathetic show at a time.”

The former MTV personality went to rehab in 2013 for alcohol abuse. In June, she was arrested at the Beverly Hills Hotel for battery and resisting, delaying or obstructing a police officer. She pleaded not guilty to the charges and rejected a plea deal last month.

“I’m not guilty. I’m not accepting the offer because I’m not guilty. I’ve gone to a lot of counseling and therapy through the years, I’m very stable,” she told E! News after court. “I’m not accepting the DA’s offer since I’m not guilty.”

She continued, “This is just another form to me of, again, no celeb face and there would be no case. I’m not guilty. l don’t need any criminal records. I’m not like the other Teen Moms… I don’t think it’s funny when people are harassed. I’m not a victim, I’m a victor.”