Farrah Abraham Is 'Dating Again' as She Shares Snap with Musician Mack Lovat

After Abraham and Lovat were spotted kissing recently, she said she's "happily single," for now, adding, "No one meets my child unless I wanna make a baby again one day — I'M FAR FROM THAT POINT"

There's a new man in Farrah Abraham's life.

The Teen Mom star shared a paparazzi photo of herself walking alongside Mack Lovat on her Instagram Story Monday. Though Abraham, 31, didn't comment on the relationship, she shared a winking gif above the photo.

More intimate photos of Abrahams and Lovat, including one of them kissing, were obtained by PEOPLE.

In a conversation with TMZ, Abraham confirmed she's dating Lovat, the guitarist for the band Minus Gravity who approached her two years ago via social media DMs — though she didn't call it an official relationship.

Abraham also clarified her relationship status on her Instagram Story Tuesday, writing: "For the record I'm happily single, I'm dating again & I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life."

She added of daughter Sophia: "No one meets my child unless I wanna make a baby again one day. I'M FAR FROM THAT POINT. They can carry my bags though."

Farrah Abraham Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend, Mack Lovat Credit: MEGA

Lovat is the first person Abraham has dated since leaving a trauma treatment center earlier this year.

In April, Abrahams left the treatment center with a new view on life. "I'm not going to cry because I'm just so happy and grateful, but last time, I broke out in really bad crying and was just having like a mid-life crisis. But, it happens," she told TMZ after leaving the center.

Abraham announced her decision to enter the treatment center on TikTok in March. Previously, she'd been one of nine women to accuse former Windsor, California, Mayor Dominic Foppoli of sexual assault. A redacted police report previously obtained by PEOPLE listed the crime as "sexual battery" and Abraham's attorney Spencer Kuvin noted that she turned physical evidence over to the police. Foppoli has since resigned as mayor.

Abraham's last relationship was with Aden Stay in 2018. "I need to watch whom I date as many men target me for my success. I'm focused on work right now between TV and film projects," she told PEOPLE at the time.

The Teen Mom OG alum welcomed Sophia in 2008. Shortly before giving birth, Sophia's father, Derek Underwood, died in a car accident. Thirteen years after his death, Abraham honored Underwood in a December 2021 social media post, calling him the "love of my life."