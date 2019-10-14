Farrah Abraham Was the 'Best Man' at Dad Michael's Toga-Themed Wedding — All the Details!

Image zoom Farrah Abraham and her dad, Michael, at his wedding to Amy Blake Lisa Costigan

Farrah Abraham had a special role at her dad Michael’s wedding to his longtime girlfriend Amy Blake.

The former Teen Mom OG star was by her father’s side when he and his bride tied the knot on a llama ranch owned by Blake’s family in Buda, Texas, (which is south of Austin) on Saturday in front of 75 guests — and PEOPLE has all the exclusive details.

Ahead of the big day, Michael told PEOPLE that he was “so excited” to have Farrah, 28, be his “best man/best woman.”

“We have gone through and grown in our father-daughter relationship and have overcome so much in a positive way,” he said. “We both believe [in] equality for all, and Farrah is a model example of a strong, successful woman. This is another example of how we can show the world it’s acceptable to be different.”

Farrah’s 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, was also included in the bridal party and served as the couple’s flower girl along with Blake’s two granddaughters, Mya and Ava. Blake’s daughter, Megan, was her “best woman.”

“All five girls get along very well,” Michael said. “We wanted to incorporate them all into our wedding party.”

Michael said they chose to have their wedding at the llama ranch because of all the special memories they have made there.

“[The ranch] sits on 15-plus acres, and we’ve had many family celebrations, parties and memories made on the property,” he said. “It’s a great place to gather, and it’s like going back in time. There are little western houses — one is an art studio, another a workshop with kilns for artisan pottery — and there’s a big barn with a bar in it. Also, there is a spectacular 40-foot high observation tower with miles and miles of views.”

Throughout the space, the couple decorated with purple hues and antique cars, bar signs, beer cans and an old wooden phone booth collected by Blake’s sister and brother-in-law Pat and Lisa Costigan.

“Pure Texan!” Michael said.

The couple — whose rings were done by Borsheims of Omaha — also had a “toga” theme, so Michael said there would be “no tuxedos — just togas!”

As for the bride, she wore a toga made of one of her Vera Wang bed sheets. “She’s happy to say that her dress was designed by Vera Wang,” Michael joked of their “designer toga” attire.

During the ceremony, Danny Abdeljabbar and Sam Leatherwood, the boyfriends of two of Blake’s nieces, Walsh and Caty Costigan, officiated the ceremony since they are both ordained ministers.

The couple wrote their own vows, and Michael anticipated they would both cry during the special moment. “We both are happy cryers,” he said. “We both cried when we got engaged in Italy two years ago!”

At the reception, Michael and Blake chose some “good old rock and roll” for their first dance as a married couple. As for the food, the couple went with Texas BBQ and bundtinis for dessert.

Ahead of the reception, Michael anticipated that it would be “very non-traditional and very chill,” and he said that it would incorporate some games.

“We’ve requested that attendees don’t bring gifts, however, we’ve requested attendees to bring a $5 lottery scratch-off ticket to be thrown into a bucket,” he said. “Participants will draw randomly for another ticket. Anything won over $1000 shall be split with the newlyweds and the winner. We will also play chicken s— bingo, Left Right Center dice game, shuffleboard and giant Jenga — a lot of storytelling!”

Though Michael and Blake have been together for more than four years, they felt like it was finally the right time to get married.

“We finally found our match,” Michael said.

As to what makes their relationship strong, Michael said it’s keeping the following on their minds: “We are thankful for each other, always communicate (we always talk things through and never go to bed upset), we are always on the same team, if something comes up we stay on that issue, we always stay in the game (never walk away!), we listen to each other, we always understand each other, we always validate the others concerns and thoughts, and we always celebrate!”

Next for the couple is their honeymoon, but they still don’t know where they’re going yet.

“Farrah and Sophia have planned it, so it’s a surprise,” Michael said. “We do know it will be on the West Coast, though!”