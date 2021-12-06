Farrah Abraham Claims There Was 'Physical Drama' While Filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion

PEOPLE broke the news in September that Farrah Abraham would be returning to her Teen Mom roots for the new spinoff series

US television personality Farrah Abraham attends the 2021 Women in Film (WIF) Honors celebrating "Trailblazers of the New Normal" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California, on October 6, 2021. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

It appears there will be no shortage of drama on the upcoming Teen Mom: Family Reunion special.

While speaking to TMZ over the weekend, Farrah Abraham claimed she was "physically" attacked while filming.

"I think I could walk through the door and like, drama is going to happen, sadly," the mother of 12-year-old daughter Sophia said. "I just warn others to keep their hands to themselves. Do not sneak attack a woman, and do not gang up on a woman, because I don't handle that too well. So that's kind of what happened to me."

Asked directly whether "physical drama" occurred, Abraham said: "Yeah, and I think people should not physically attack you."

"Especially after COVID and every other thing going on in our real world of news, don't touch people," she continued. "I still think a lot of the people who are on Teen Mom live in the past. I hope I'm bringing Teen Mom to, like, the 2022s of our world. And I don't live in the past, I live in the future."

Abraham did not reveal who allegedly attacked her, but she said what she's currently facing in her personal life has been "more overwhelming" than reuniting with her Teen Mom castmates.

"I always wish them the best," she added. "I think there's a lot of progress still to be made."

PEOPLE has reached out to MTV for comment.

Abraham first gained recognition after joining 16 and Pregnant in 2009. She was later cast on the spinoff shows Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG, making her last appearance within the franchise in 2017.

Farrah Abraham Farrah Abraham | Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The upcoming show will bring together stars from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant.

"I think it's healthy for me to try to get back to work and see where things are," Abraham told TMZ of her return. "But I think there's so much more improvement to do for entertainment, so I'm excited to see how things are progressing."

"I think it's hard to go back to something that really didn't show the fullness of who I am and I think there's so much to show with people," she added. "So, we'll see if we can see that."

Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood recently teased their own experience filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

"It's all the girls from the Teen Mom franchise, all the cast basically living together, somewhat, and doing, like, physical fun activities," Bookout, 30, said during the Teen Mom OG reunion in November. "We also had a life coach."

Asked about the cast's experience filming with Abraham, Portwood, 31, said: "We really tried to make her feel better."