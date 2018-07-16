Farrah Abraham Charged in Beverly Hills Hotel Arrest, Could Face 1.5 Years in Jail

Farrah Abraham has been charged in her June arrest at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

A rep for the L.A. District Attorney confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that the Teen Mom OG alum has been charged with one misdemeanor count each of battery and resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer.

If the 27-year-old reality star is convicted, she could face 18 months in jail. Her arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 13.

Abraham was arrested after an alleged altercation with a Beverly Hills hotel employee last month.

“On June 13, 2018, at approximately 1:19 a.m., Beverly Hills Police officers responded to the Beverly Hills Hotel for a report of a disturbance inside the hotel restaurant. Officers arrived shortly thereafter and made contact with the person complained of, Farrah Abraham,” a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department told PEOPLE at the time.

“A male adult hotel security officer reported that he asked Abraham to leave the hotel after she refused to disengage from a verbal altercation with hotel guests,” said the spokesperson. “The security officer reported that Abraham struck him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face as he attempted to prevent her from re-entering the hotel. Officers noted that Abraham exhibited signs of intoxication during the investigation.”

According to the spokesperson, the victim “sustained minor injury and was not transported to a hospital.”

She was arrested for misdemeanor battery and trespassing pursuant to a private person’s arrest. She was booked at the Beverly Hills Jail and held on $500 bail.

“We can confirm there was an incident involving a patron in the Polo Lounge this morning,” a spokesperson for the hotel told PEOPLE. “As this is an ongoing investigation with the Beverly Hills Police Department, we are unable to provide any further comment at this time.”

When confronted by police, Abraham denied getting physical. In video obtained by TMZ, the Teen Mom alum could be heard berating officers after the incident.

“If you want to f—ing bulls— me and if you want to act like I’m not a real adult, go f— yourself and go f— your self and go f— yourself,” she said. “It’s pathetic. … Where am I battering anyone? … I did not attack or batter or hurt or injure anyone.”

“You want to do that on camera so everybody at TMZ can see and everybody else can see that you’re going through my freaking bag?” she continued.

Abraham’s combative stance then shifted into tears.

“I am a normal individual. It’s pathetic,” she said. “I don’t want to be arrested. Why are you provoking me to get arrested? I am not going to be provoked to be arrested.”

“I am not resisting you!” she screamed. “You’re hurting me!”

PEOPLE has reached out to Abraham for further comment.

After her arrest, Abraham’s rep told PEOPLE, “This situation has been blown out of proportion.”

“A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing,” the rep continued. “Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards of herself. She has been working on a number of deadlines for new projects and business ventures; she is immaculate in her work ethics and pushes herself harder than her team recommend sometimes. Farrah is a powerhouse and was having a business meeting in the hotel where the alleged incident happened. She is a very sweet and ambitious young woman who has been portrayed in a biased light on a reality TV show for many years.”