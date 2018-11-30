Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Reunites with an Old Love in Ex on the Beach Season 2 Trailer

While many reality stars are unsuccessful at finding love on-screen, these lucky few are getting another go-round — with their exes.

Though Farrah Abraham dramatically left MTV’s hit series Teen Mom in January, she returns to the network on season 2 of Ex on the Beach. On the show, she reunites with her ex Simon Saran, whom she had an on-again, off-again relationship with for more than two years before calling it quits in 2017.

Also in the trailer, Abraham seemingly makes references to her now-canceled celebrity boxing match. The star can be seen wearing pink boxing gloves and shadow-boxing.

And the 27-year-old mother of one isn’t the only familiar face.

The Bachelorette‘s Chad Johnson has left ABC for another try at finding love. “I think I might be falling for Nicole,” he says in the Ex on the Beach trailer before he’s seen kissing Nicole Ramos of The Challenge fame.

See the rest of the cast including reality stars from Big Brother, Are You the One? and Survivor:

The Singles:

Farrah Abraham

Chad Johnson

Angela Babicz of The Challenge, Bad Girls Club and Ex On The Beach

Jozea Flores of Big Brother and The Challenge seasons Champs vs. Stars and Final Reckoning

Morgan Willett of Big Brother: Over the Top

Cheyenne Parker of Fire Island

Maya Benberry of Catching Kelce

Corey Brooks of Big Brother

Nicole Ramos of The Challenge seasons Bloodlines, Rivals III, Dirty 30 and Vendettas

Malcolm Drummer of Are You The One?

Janelle Shanks of Bad Girls Club

The Exes:

Simon Saran of Teen Mom

Tor’I Brooks of the Harlem Globetrotters and Ex On The Beach

Nelson Thomas of The Challenge and Are You The One?

Nurys Mateo of Are You The One?

Diandra Delgado of Are You The One?

Murray Swanby of What Happens at The Abbey

Cory Zwierzynski of What Happens at The Abbey

Jay Starrett of Survivor

Monte Massongill of Big Brother

JD Harmon of the NFL

Sha Carrell of Wilhelmina Model Agency

Darian Vandermark

Nate Sestock

Maddie Sullivan

Kareem Peterson

Perez Corothers

Rob Tini

Season 2 of Ex on the Beach premieres on MTV Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.