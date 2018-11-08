Farrah Abraham Calls Boxing Match Promoters 'Criminals' After Receiving Their Cease and Desist Letter

Farrah Abraham could have a bigger fight on her hands — and not just the celebrity boxing match she was scheduled to take part in.

The former Teen Mom OG star, 27, was recently threatened with a cease and desist letter due to her “defamatory statements and libelous communications” about the Boom Cups Celebrity Boxing Showdown, according to the letter obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday. TMZ was the first to report.

A lawyer for celebrity boxing promoter Damon Feldman issued the letter to Abraham just days before she was to go head-to-head against Flavor of Love alum Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander on Nov. 10 in Atlantic City.

In the letter, attorney John A. Gallagher of the Gallagher Law Group claims his client Feldman has been “subjected to ridicule, scorn, embarrassment and potential loss of earnings” due to Abraham’s “insulting, offensive and slanderous comments” towards Feldman and the boxing event.

“We demand that you cease and desist from any further communications concerning our clients,” Gallagher states, claiming that Abraham has previously called Feldman an “awful person” and allegedly said, “I don’t speak with people who don’t really care about anti-bullying.”

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Abraham aggressively responded to Gallagher and Feldman’s letter, alleging that by not refunding ticket receipts, Feldman’s camp was “in breach of their contract.”

“The public now knows the truth. All parties associated, including the women now fighting are frauds. Samantha Goldberg, Damon Feldman, Michael Makowski and Boom Cups all need to cease and desist using my face and name for press and publicity. They’re criminals.”

Gallagher did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for further comment.

The cease and desist letter comes after Abraham was threatened with a multi-million dollar lawsuit if she bailed on the boxing match.

Feldman and fellow promoter Samantha Goldberg as well as their attorney, Tony List, are prepared to sue, according to The Blast, which also reported that the promoters allegedly met all of Abraham’s demands, including an appearance fee and first-class plane tickets.

Abraham previously confirmed to PEOPLE that she had planned to participate in the boxing match, but asserted that the promoters who organized it “are in breach” of contract.

“They have not gotten flights or delivered on contractual obligations as well as safety,” she said.

On Wednesday, the boxing match replaced Abraham with another woman as seen on the event flyer, which was publicized on Facebook.