Farrah Abraham Arrested After Fighting with Beverly Hills Hotel Employee

Farrah Abraham was arrested after an alleged altercation with a hotel employee, PEOPLE confirms.

“On June 13, 2018, at approximately 1:19 a.m., Beverly Hills Police officers responded to the Beverly Hills Hotel for a report of a disturbance inside the hotel restaurant. Officers arrived shortly thereafter and made contact with the person complained of, Farrah Abraham,” a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department tells PEOPLE.

“A male adult hotel security officer reported that he asked Abraham to leave the hotel after she refused to disengage from a verbal altercation with hotel guests,” says the spokesperson. “The security officer reported that Abraham struck him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face as he attempted to prevent her from re-entering the hotel. Officers noted that Abraham exhibited signs of intoxication during the investigation.”

According to the spokesperson, the victim “sustained minor injury and was not transported to a hospital.”

Abraham was arrested for misdemeanor battery and trespassing pursuant to a private person’s arrest. She was booked at the Beverly Hills Jail and is being held on $500 bail.

“We can confirm there was an incident involving a patron in the Polo Lounge this morning,” a spokesperson for the hotel tells PEOPLE. “As this is an ongoing investigation with the Beverly Hills Police Department, we are unable to provide any further comment at this time.”

Abraham’s rep tells PEOPLE, “This situation has been blown out of proportion.”

“Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon,” the rep continues. “A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing. Farrah is the hardest working individual I know and sets very high standards of herself. She has been working on a number of deadlines for new projects and business ventures; she is immaculate in her work ethics and pushes herself harder than her team recommend sometimes. Farrah is a powerhouse and was having a business meeting in the hotel where the alleged incident happened. She is a very sweet and ambitious young woman who has been portrayed in a biased light on a reality TV show for many years.”

TMZ was the first to report the news of Abraham’s arrest.

Abraham, 27, documented her day at the luxury hotel Tuesday on social media. She was joined by her 9-year-old daughter Sophia and shared snaps of the two lounging by the pool.

The reality star also snapped a photo with businessman Mark Cuban.

“Entrepreneur’s workin even at the pool @mcuban,” she captioned the post. “#summer #beverlyhills #2018 #texas.”