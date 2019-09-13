Farrah Abraham Apologizes for Calling 9/11 '7-Eleven' in Tribute Video: 'I'm Human'

Image zoom Farrah Abraham with daughter Sophia Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham is apologizing after she accidentally referred to September 11th as “7-Eleven” on the 18th anniversary of the tragedy.

On Thursday, Abraham told TMZ that the reaction to her gaffe “actually crushed me.”

“You know, I think — I don’t even know my name sometimes, I had a blonde moment, I think my heart was in the right space,” she said, adding that she had “no makeup” on and was “super tired” during her and 10-year-old daughter Sophia’s tribute trip to the Freedom Tower in New York City.

“Sophia definitely enjoyed 9/11, that was the first time I got to go,” Abraham, 28, said.

“I’m very sorry about that but we loved that, it meant so much to us … New York City, we loved it, Fashion Week was amazing,” the reality star added to the TMZ cameraman.

“That was very much an accident and I think we’re all human — I’m human, what a shock, I’m human!” she concluded.

Image zoom Farrah Abraham and daughter Sophia YouTube

Abraham also responded to criticism that she was using the 9/11 tragedy to “gain more fame” on her social media platforms and YouTube channel.

“We definitely show things on our vlog … like, this is our daily life and that was part of our life, very much so,” she told TMZ. “Sophia, to know the history of that the best I can as a mom and share that with her, that’s what I try to do.”

RELATED: Farrah Abraham Calls 9/11 ‘7-Eleven’ in Tribute Video with Daughter Sophia and Is Met with Backlash

In a video posted to both her YouTube channel and her Instagram account on Wednesday, Abraham documented bringing her daughter to the site of the terrorist attacks that took place 18 years ago.

At the beginning of the video, the reality star says, “Okay, so we wanted to do, since it’s gonna be September 11, in honor of the Freedom Towers, and observatory deck and everything, of 7-Eleven, we are going to do this. Wow, look at this guys.”

RELATED VIDEO: Farrah Abraham’s Daughter Sips on $150 Apple Juice with Gold Flakes While on Vacation in Dubai

Abraham then brushed right past her mistake to say how important she believes it is that her daughter learns about the tragedy.

“I think this is gorgeous, beautiful, and in memory of a lot of loved ones, a lot of others lost,” she goes on. “I remember being in fifth grade when September 11 attacks happened, Sophia was not born yet, so I think it’s really important that Sophia learns about it, and here we go.”

“I kind of wanted to make this video while I’m here at the Freedom Tower for September 11,” she continued. “However we all deal with loss, I encourage you guys to check out my last videos for bereavement, depression, but it’s good to have a memorial for those. It’s great to visit loved ones and have good memories.”

Instagram users were quick to point out her mistake, and several found the slip-up disrespectful.

“Unfollowing right now. The fact that she said 7-11 is disgusting. She is using this horrible moment in history to try to gain more fame and exploit her child even more. So shameful,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Take this down!!! So many mistakes and insensitivity.”

Amid the negative messages, Abraham added her own wordless caption: “❤️🙏🏼.”