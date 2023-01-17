'Farmer Wants a Wife' : Meet 4 Down-Home Guys Looking for Love with the Help of Jennifer Nettles

There'll be no more horsing around for these farmers when it comes to love.

PEOPLE can exclusively introduce the four farmers who will be looking for love on the upcoming unscripted dating show Farmer Wants a Wife: Ryan Black, Allen Foster, Hunter Grayson and Landon Heaton.

Grayson (far left in the photo below) resides in his hometown of Watkinsville, Georgia, after studying at Northeastern Oklahoma and Athens Technical College. Grayson, 31, serves as a cattle and horse rancher on a 200-acre ranch. He likes team roping, free dive spearfishing and singing in his band Hunter Grayson & The Hat Creek Band.

Black (second from left below) hails from Shelby, North Carolina, and works as a horse trainer and breeder on a 44-acre ranch. A University of North Carolina at Charlotte grad, the 32-year-old enjoys training and competing horses, as well as building and designing houses.

Heaton, 35, lives in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and works as a cattle rancher and farmer on a 300-acre cattle ranch, 300-acre farmland and 40-acre farmhouse property. Heaton attended Oklahoma State University and his hobbies include bow hunting, training retrievers and cooking.

Foster (far right) lives in Santa Fe, Tennessee, where he works as a cattle rancher on a 200-acre ranch. The 32-year-old graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin loves hunting, fishing, riding horses and driving ATVs.

On Farmer Wants a Wife, each man will host a group of single women accustomed to "city life" on their farm, where the ladies will learn the challenges of living in the country as they embark on a journey to find love. The farmers will introduce the women to what it means to run a full-time working farm, from tending to the land to feeding cattle and baling hay.

Over the course of the courtships, the women must to decide if they want to make a change to their lifestyles if it means finding the one.

"This is a hell of a lot harder than I thought it was going to be," Grayson admits.

Farmer Wants a Wife has aired in 32 countries around the world and resulted in 180 marriages and 410 children. Country star Jennifer Nettles will host the forthcoming U.S. version.

Farmer Wants a Wife premieres March 8 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.