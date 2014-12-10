Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons to Star in Fargo Season 2

Kirsten Dunst and Breaking Bad‘s Jesse Plemons will play a married couple in season 2 of Fargo.

Dunst, 32, is set to play Peggy Blomquist, “a small-town beautician with big city dreams,” according to a press release from FX.

Her husband, Ed (Plemons, 26), is a butcher’s assistant “who wants to be supportive of his wife’s self-discovery, even if he doesn’t quite understand it,” the release teases.

Airing in the fall of 2015 for 10 weeks, the second season takes place in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Luverne, Minnesota, in 1976 – more than a decade before the original film, which was set in the winter of ’87.

“I like the idea that somewhere out there is a big, leather-bound book that’s the history of true crime in the Midwest,” executive producer Noah Crawley told Zap2It of the upcoming season. “The movie was chapter 4, season 1 was chapter 9 and this is chapter 2.”

The latest installment of the anthology will follow a young Lou Solverson (played in season 1 by Keith Carradine) fresh from Vietnam as he tackles a new case. We’ll also meet his wife, Betsy, their 4-year-old daughter, Molly, and fellow officer Ben Schmidt.

The first season of Fargo earned an impressive 18 Emmy nominations, and won three – including outstanding miniseries.

Production on season 2 begins in Calgary, Canada, in January.

